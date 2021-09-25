CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 cases, vaccinations on the rise

By ERIK BERGGREN Staff Writer/Weekend Editor
Morning Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Guthrie Clinic once again posted a graphic on their Facebook page Friday to show updated statistics behind COVID-19 patients in the health care group’s facilities. The number of hospitalized patients has stayed level, but the ratio between vaccinated and unvaccinated has shifted: out of 60 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 43 are unvaccinated and 17 are vaccinated. The number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU has risen from 18 to 21, with 18 being unvaccinated and three being vaccinated.

