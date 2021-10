As governments and employers across the U.S. expand the use of vaccination mandates for their employees, a debate has broken out as to how far such restrictions can go. Ian Carleton Schaefer, the chair of Loeb & Loeb's New York employment and labor practice, and Jenin Younes, a litigation counsel for the New Civil Liberties Alliance, join Cheddar to discuss the hot button topic.

