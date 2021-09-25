CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Here's what Battlefield 2042 could learn from Warzone's successes - and its failures

By Jordan Middler
TechRadar
TechRadar
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When Warzone launched in early 2020, few could have predicted just how successful it would be. Call of Duty’s second attempt at the Battle Royale genre after the mildly popular Blackout mode, Warzone’s eventual domination of not only the Battle Royale genre but shooters, in general, wasn’t guaranteed. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the sudden abundance of time on people's hands, and the developer’s constant trickle of new content, Warzone actually released at the perfect time.

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
theloadout.com

Here’s how Warzone would look if it was made in just two days

Thousands of hours have been poured into Call of Duty: Warzone by original developer Infinity Ward and new captain of the ship Raven Software to make it the game it is today. It’s a huge game, that has taken a long time to get right. But what if it was...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

Battlefield Mobile alpha test is live: Here’s how to download and play

Battlefield Mobile, the highly anticipated battle royale game that is a part of the Battlefield franchise is now in alpha in Thailand, and players who’ve pre-registered will be receiving invitations to try out the game. This is the game’s first playtesting phase and it doesn’t look the best but let’s not forget that the game is still really in its infancy. For the people who want to download and play Battlefield Mobile now but aren’t currently living in Thailand, here’s a guide to help you play Battlefield Mobile from any country.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Here’s What to Expect from eFootball 2022

Launching on 30th September, eFootball 2022 is the new evolution of Konami’s long-running Pro Evolution Soccer brand. That’s right, PES is no more, and eFootball is the future. It’s also launching as a free-to-play game, a new move for a new franchise. But of course, premium content will be available. There’s already a Premium Player pack you can purchase for £30.99, though its content won’t be available in the game until November.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Here's When The 'Battlefield 2042' Beta Finally Kicks Off

Ever since the game was announced earlier this year, fans have been clamouring to get their hands on Battlefield 2042. It's not hard to see why. The upcoming shooter from DICE and EA looks like a genuinely exciting evolution of the classic FPS franchise, one that could well take it to new heights.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Activision Blizzard#The Battle Royale#Battlefield 2042#Ea Dice
pcinvasion.com

What are Redacted weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone’s Iron Trials ’84?

Iron Trials ’84 is the latest Call of Duty: Warzone game mode. It switches up the standard battle royale rules, such as the speed of the gas, the time to kill, and more. However, looting is still a big part of the mode, even more so as the price of a loadout is increased in Iron Trials. When doing said looting, you may have noticed a new weapon type. The Warzone Iron Trials ’84 mode features weapons that are highlighted in red and labelled as Redacted.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

CoD: Warzone's Loud Shipping Containers Could Be Opening Soon

Call of Duty: Warzone's annoying shipping container structures may finally be opening soon, as a glimpse of Verdansk's shipping containers make a brief appearance in Treyarch's Season 5 cinematic outro trailer for Black Ops Cold War's ongoing narrative. Yesterday's cinematic trailer shows operators Frank Woods and Jason Hudson discussing the...
VIDEO GAMES
Android Headlines

Here's Your First Chance To Play Battlefield 2042 Prior To Launch

The launch of Battlefield 2042 may have been delayed until November 19, but you’ll get your chance to play it well before then with the beta. In fact, the beta is coming up a lot sooner than you might think. Earlier this morning EA announced the official dates for the...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Call of Duty: Warzone
TechRadar

eFootball 2022's failure is FIFA 22's success

What has happened with Konami’s eFootball 2022? The reimagining of the long-running PES (Pro Evolution Soccer) series was meant to herald a new age of sport simulation, rebranding and remaking the series to offer a slick rival to the ongoing FIFA series with a free-to-play structure to pull players in.
FIFA
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Windows 11 update requirements will exclude the people who need to use it most

The Windows 11 requirements have caused some debate over the last few weeks, but if you were looking forward to updating to the new operating system on an enterprise device. A survey from Lansweeper that gathered data from around 30 million PCs across 60,000 organizations has discovered that the majority of devices don't meet the system requirements set by Microsoft for its upcoming Windows 11 browser.
COMPUTERS
dexerto.com

What are Warzone’s Redacted weapons? How to find them in Iron Trials

Warzone’s brand-new Iron Trials ’84 mode has also brought a new weapon class – Redacted – leaving some players a little confused. So, here’s what you need to know. With Warzone’s Season 5 Reloaded update finally dropping, players have been given a brand new mode to try in the form of Iron Trials ’84 and it’s been a hit.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

TechRadar

13K+
Followers
32K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy