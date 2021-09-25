CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Decatur, IL

World War II railroaders featured in new Peoria Riverfront Museum exhibition

By MIKE MATEJKA
Herald & Review
 8 days ago

During World War II, rubber and gasoline were rationed and there was no interstate highway system. Military personnel, armaments, raw materials, food – everything traveled by rail. Central Illinois railroad crossroads were critical to that effort, with trains whistling night and day, troop trains crossing the state to embarkation ports, Illinois bituminous coal fueling the war effort and the state’s industrial might bent to war production.

herald-review.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Facebook whistleblower says company engaged in 'betrayal of democracy'

A former Facebook employee who is sounding the alarm regarding the company’s practices said the platform engaged in a “betrayal of democracy” when it scaled back anti-misinformation efforts following the 2020 presidential election. Frances Haugen, who quit her job at Facebook in May, told CBS’s Scott Pelley during an interview...
INTERNET
CBS News

Taliban says 5 civilians killed in bomb attack at Kabul mosque

At least five civilians were killed in a bomb blast at the entrance to a Kabul mosque Sunday, a Taliban official said, describing the deadliest attack in the Afghan capital since U.S. forces left at the end of August. There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but suspicion fell on...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Decatur, IL
Entertainment
City
Peoria, IL
City
Chicago, IL
City
Bloomington, IL
Decatur, IL
Government
City
Washington, IL
City
Decatur, IL
State
Washington State
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Local
Illinois Government
The Associated Press

George Floyd memorial statue in New York City defaced again

NEW YORK (AP) — A statue honoring George Floyd in New York City’s Union Square Park was vandalized on Sunday, police said. According to police, a video showed an unidentified man on a skateboard throwing paint on the statue at approximately 10 a.m. then fleeing. Nearby statues of late Congressman John Lewis and Breonna Taylor, a Louisville, Kentucky, woman shot and killed by police last year, apparently weren’t touched.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Delano
CNN

Justice Brett Kavanaugh tests positive for Covid-19

(CNN) — Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for Covid-19, the Supreme Court said Friday, the first publicly known case of coronavirus among the high court's justices. Kavanaugh, who is fully vaccinated, tested positive on Thursday night, the court said in a statement. The justice's immediate family tested negative and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy