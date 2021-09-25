World War II railroaders featured in new Peoria Riverfront Museum exhibition
During World War II, rubber and gasoline were rationed and there was no interstate highway system. Military personnel, armaments, raw materials, food – everything traveled by rail. Central Illinois railroad crossroads were critical to that effort, with trains whistling night and day, troop trains crossing the state to embarkation ports, Illinois bituminous coal fueling the war effort and the state’s industrial might bent to war production.herald-review.com
