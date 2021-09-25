CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Achraf Hakimi explains why he choose PSG over Chelsea

By Matt O'Connor-Simpson
90min.com
 8 days ago

Achraf Hakimi has explained why he chose to move to Paris Saint-Germain over Chelsea in the summer. After an extremely impressive season at Inter - where he registered seven goals and 10 assists from wing-back, helping his side win the Scudetto - he was sold as the Nerazzurri attempted to alleviate their financial problems.

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Marcos Alonso explains why he will no longer take the knee

Marcos Alonso has explained why he will no longer take the knee before Premier League games. Before every single Premier League game since ‘Project Restart’ in June 2020, players, officials and coaches have all taken a knee as one to unit against all forms of racism. Ivan Toney and Wilfried...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Footage Could Help Explain Why Lionel Messi Was Subbed Off For PSG

Lionel Messi's home debut will arguably be remembered for all the wrong reasons after he failed to make the desired impact in PSG's 2-1 win against Ligue 1 rivals Lyon. The 34-year-old did strike the post with a curling free-kick, but that was arguably his only real highlight of note, which culminated in the diminutive forward being taken off with 15 minutes to go.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Achraf Hakimi
Person
Dani Carvajal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psg#French#The Premier League#Tottenham#Real Madrid
ESPN

PSG beats Metz as Achraf Hakimi nets second late in stoppage time

Achraf Hakimi struck deep in stoppage time to earn Paris St Germain a 2-1 victory at bottom side Metz on Wednesday and maintain their perfect Ligue 1 record this season. The Morocco full-back scored after five minutes and added his second five minutes into added time to put PSG on 21 points from seven games, three days after the capital side beat Lyon by the same scoreline thanks to another winning goal in the dying seconds.
MLS
chatsports.com

Hakimi reveals why he snubbed Chelsea for Paris Saint-Germain

The full-back says he is happy in France and is enjoying playing with the dream team. Former Inter Milan defender Achraf Hakimi has revealed why he opted to join Paris Saint-Germain over Chelsea. The 22-year-old played a crucial role to help the Italian heavyweights win the Serie A title for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Timo Werner explains why he didn’t take a penalty in Chelsea’s shootout win over Aston Villa

Chelsea striker Timo Werner has explained why he decided against taking a penalty during his side’s shootout victory over Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup.The 25-year-old German scored his first goal of the season on Wednesday evening as Thomas Tuchel’s team drew 1-1, forcing the tie to be decided by spot kicks.And while Chelsea won the shootout 4-3, Werner still felt it necessary after the game to address his decision not to take a penalty.Speaking to the Chelsea Fifth Stand App, he said: “First of all, I had pain in my calf and couldn’t go out. When you have fit...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Hakimi heroics maintain Messi-less PSG’s 100% start

Paris (AFP) – Achraf Hakimi’s dramatic injury-time winner rescued Paris Saint-Germain a 2-1 victory at bottom club Metz on Wednesday as the capital giants maintained their 100 percent start to the Ligue 1 season despite the absence of the injured Lionel Messi. Moroccan full-back Hakimi, a 60-million-euro signing from Inter...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Yardbarker

Achraf Hakimi and Idrissa Gueye Ranked in Goal’s Top 25 African Players

Paris Saint-Germain’s Idrissa Gueye and Achraf Hakimi are marquee talents playing for African national teams. With the Africa Cup of Nations taking place in a few months, Goal has ranked the best 25 African players in Europe. Gueye is the first of the two PSG players to make the ranking....
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Hakimi double saves PSG at Metz to stretch perfect Ligue 1 start

The Morocco defender struck twice in each half of the encounter to keep the Parisians' perfect start to the league campaign. Achraf Hakimi scored a brace that steered Paris Saint-Germain to a 2-1 win over Metz in a Ligue 1 outing on Wednesday. The 22-year-old stood out for the visitors...
SOCCER
abc17news.com

Defender Achraf Hakimi showing PSG fans his scoring prowess

PARIS (AP) — While Paris Saint-Germain fans eagerly await see superstar Lionel Messi’s first goal for his new club they have already witnessed Achraf Hakimi’s remarkable scoring prowess. Hakimi is a right back but his finishing is worthy of a classy forward. He showed this once again on Wednesday night with both goals in a hard-fought 2-1 win at Metz. His last-gasp winner ensured PSG’s streak continued and the club can notch an eighth straight league win if it beats Montpellier at home on Saturday. Hakimi has scored three goals in seven league games for PSG. His seven goals helped Inter Milan win the Italian title last season.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

PSG fullback Hakimi denies falling out with Zidane at Real Madrid

PSG fullback Achraf Hakimi insists there's no issue with former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane. Hakimi left Real Madrid over a year ago for Inter Milan before being sold to PSG last summer. "I learned a lot from [Zidane]. What happened in 2020 had nothing to do with him," Achraf...
SOCCER
90min.com

Achraf Hakimi admits Real Madrid are the club of his dreams

Achraf Hakimi has admitted that Real Madrid remain the club of his dreams and hinted he would like to return in the future. Hakimi came through the club's young academy before joining Inter in 2020, and signing for Paris Saint-Germain earlier this summer. However, the 22-year-old has admitted that Los...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

PSG's dominance makes Messi a pure luxury in Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain are already surging clear towards the Ligue 1 title in France even as Lionel Messi has so far been held back for the Champions League, in which he got his first goal for his new club in midweek. Messi's majestic strike sealed a 2-0 win over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City that sent out a statement to the rest of Europe, PSG confirming that they are leading contenders to go all the way in the Champions League. That is why they signed Messi, as they look to win the European Cup for the first time, and that is why Messi came to Paris following his departure from Barcelona, convinced that the Qatar-owned club offered him the best chance to get his hands on a trophy that has eluded him since 2015. It was just the third time the 34-year-old Argentine had started alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the PSG attack since he made his debut off the bench in a 2-0 Ligue 1 win at Reims in late August.
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Achraf Hakimi confirms he rejected European champions Chelsea to make £60m move to PSG this summer, claiming he knew he 'would have been happy' in Paris

Achraf Hakimi has confirmed he turned down European champions Chelsea in order to complete a £60m move to Paris Saint-Germain this summer, claiming he felt happier about a move to the French capital. Sportsmail revealed in June that the Blues were in talks with Hakimi's former club Inter Milan for...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy