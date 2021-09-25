CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Expressing Thanks

By Don Miller
Connersville News-Examiner
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor my article today I would like to take this opportunity to thank the community, churches and individuals who have been praying for my grandson, Jared Robinson. Jared had a heart transplant in 1993 when he was four months old and carried that heart for 28 years. He went into rejection in June. University of Cincinnati Hospital kept him alive and then he was transferred to Cincinnati Children. There he was placed on a Syn Cardia, this is a plastic mechanical heart. He will be on Syn Cardia until he is able to be transplanted again with a new heart and kidney. He has had some bumps in this road But the doctors say he is still making good progress. My wife believes that our prayers and your prayers make a big difference. They give Jared peace and courage to continue this journey. She also believes that our prayers and your prayers help the doctors to make the very best decisions for Jared. Many times the doctors say through are going to do this and then change their mind and do that something else which turns out to be much better.As you know God through the Holy Spirit keeps things in order! Again thanks for your concern and prayers.

