Texas State

More Texans Under 60 Are Dying Of COVID-19 Virus: Here’s Why

By Juliet
texasbreaking.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman confined in the ICU of a San Antonio hospital, with her lungs damaged by COVID-19, has died after a long battle with the deadly virus in August. The woman was not vaccinated and was only in her mid-40s. In August and September, the number of COVID-19 deaths reached...

Alissa Rose

400 Cases Reported Of New Deadly Parasite Spreading In America.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 402 domestically acquired cyclosporiasis illnesses in the past month. Cyclospora is usually spread when feces infect food or water. It’s transmitted directly from person to person because the Cyclospora parasite needs time to become infectious for another person after being passed in a bowel movement.

