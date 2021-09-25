CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Social Media Brings Out the “Mr. Hyde” in Us

By Chuck Avery
Connersville News-Examiner
 8 days ago

We humans love anonymity. From our beginning, we have been fascinated with masks and disguises. It’s ironic that we struggle much of our lives to be recognized, then negate our achievement by donning a mask. If we can be assured that no one will recognize us, we will do things we wouldn’t dare do as ourselves. Anonymity allows us to carry out our dirtiest deeds and leave our reputations unsoiled.

www.newsexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Forget Facebook Destroying Democracy. Mark Zuckerberg Is Worried About His Surfboard.

Unraveling viral disinformation and explaining where it came from, the harm it's causing, and what we should do about it. After weeks of devastating scandals that rocked Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg has finally spoken out publicly. But rather than addressing the multitude of issues facing his trillion-dollar company, the billionaire CEO instead griped about a report that misidentified his surfboard.
INTERNET
CBS Miami

CBS4 Investigates: Jackson Hospital Fires Nurse For Posting Disturbing Photos, Captions Of NICU Baby On Social Media

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A neonatal intensive care nurse, accused of mocking a sick child on social media, has been fired. Jackson Memorial Hospital has confirmed to CBS4 News that Sierra Samuels has been terminated. Sierra Samuels (Source: Facebook) In a story seen first on 4, Samuels was put on administrative leave for a disturbing invasion of privacy issue after she posted pictures of a baby born with a birth defect in their neonatal care unit on her social media account. Out of respect for the baby and the baby’s family, CBS4 is not sharing the pictures in their entirety. Instead, the photos are cropped...
FACEBOOK
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC

Apple threatened Facebook ban over slavery posts on Instagram

Apple threatened to remove Facebook's products from its App Store, after the BBC found domestic "slaves" for sale on apps, including Instagram, in 2019. The threat was revealed in the Wall Street Journal's (WSJ) Facebook Files, a series of reports based on its viewing of internal Facebook documents. Facebook says...
INTERNET
ulmhawkeyeonline.com

Dependency on social media is not healthy

Social media has become a huge part of people’s daily lives and is a useful outlet for meeting friends, expressing thoughts and making professional connections. Although social media allows us to stay in touch with friends and family, it has become a waste of valuable time. According to TechJury, 83%...
INTERNET
The Guardian

Social Media & Community Manager

We are currently recruiting for an exciting opportunity for a Social Media & Community Manager to join our social media team based at our Gatwick or York office. Reporting directly to the Senior Social Media Manager, you will have the scope to be the voice to some of the worlds most loved British and international beverage brands, think S. Pellegrino, BUXTON, Perrier and more! You’d be working in our amazing team that’s always looking to drive best in class content & engagement when it comes to all things social.
IMMIGRATION
beverlyreview.net

Social media present dangers

The disappearance of Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old who on social media was chronicling her cross-country ride across the United States with her fiance, 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, has captivated the country. A body was discovered in Wyoming that is believed to be Petito’s, and authorities executed a search warrant at Laundrie’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
eMarketer

The top 10 US retail categories ranked by social media actions

For more insights and key statistics on the biggest trends in today's most disruptive industries, subscribe to our Chart of the Day newsletter. ﻿﻿Among US retail categories, apparel and accessories has the biggest social media footprint, accounting for 53.3% of all posts and reactions to content, like comments and shares, across Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter in July 2021. Consumer electronics and sporting goods and equipment rank next, with 11.5% and 10.3% of these social actions, respectively.
RETAIL
Observer

Facebook “Has Known This Forever”

In 1995, 15 years before founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger would obtain seed funding for the app that would become Instagram, a meta study of the mortality of anorexia nervosa was published in the Journal of American Psychiatry . The findings were alarming. The study showed that the mortality rate associated with anorexia nervosa was more than 12 times higher than the annual death rate for females 15-24 years old in the general population, and the risk of suicide more than 200 times higher. In the decades that followed, more research was conducted. The conclusions were similar. Eating disorders including anorexia, bulimia, and EDNOS (eating disorder not otherwise specified) were not only deadly, but had a range of mortality rates that, at the high end, were comparable to the abuse of cocaine. A meta study of all-cause mortality of mental disorders conducted in 2014 found that anorexia nervosa specifically was associated with a higher mortality rate than alcohol use disorder. Only opioid use was significantly more deadly.
INTERNET
elpaisanoonline.com

Editorial: Social Media is a Nightmare

Social Media has been around for only 24 years. Those with phones and computers brought to light Six Degree, a social media platform common in the late 1900s. Platforms like Snapchat, Instagram, and Twitter have taken over the media industry since the early 2000s. While they have done much good to the world, they have brought just as much terror.
CELL PHONES
districtchronicles.com

Sierra Samuels, a nurse, was fired after MOCKING a sick newborn with gastroschisis and posting pictures of the baby on social media.

A FLORIDA NEONATAL ICU nurse was fired after cruelly mocking a newborn baby with a birth defect on social media in a pair of sickening posts. Sierra Samuels, who had worked at Miami’s Jackson Memorial Hospital since 2016, was fired on Friday after a multi-week investigation into a patient privacy breach, according to officials. Sierra Samuels was fired from Miami’s Jackson Memorial Hospital earlier this month[/caption]
FLORIDA STATE
AFP

Facebook whistleblower reveals identity, says firm chooses 'profit over safety'

The whistleblower who shared a trove of Facebook documents alleging the social media giant knew its products were fueling hate and harming children's mental health revealed her identity Sunday in a televised interview, and accused the company of choosing "profit over safety." The world's largest social media platform has been embroiled in a firestorm brought about by Haugen, who as an unnamed whistleblower shared the documents with US lawmakers and The Wall Street Journal that detail how Facebook knew its products, including Instagram, were harming young girls.
INTERNET
CNN

Tech billionaire: Facebook is what's wrong with America

New York (CNN Business) — From the climate crisis to Covid, Marc Benioff sees a common thread for what ails America today: deception that is allowed to spread like wildfire on Facebook. "This digital revolution really kind of has the world in its grip. And in that grip, you can...
INTERNET
sdstate.edu

SDSU researchers assess social media use during Jan. 6 event

The Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Building gave two South Dakota State University School of Communication and Journalism faculty members an opportunity to examine what motivates compulsive social media use during a breaking news event. However, they had to move fast. “As I watched the live coverage (at...
BROOKINGS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy