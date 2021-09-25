CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caught On Video: Suspects Attempt to Carjack Amazon Truck, Get Blocked By A Man In SUV

By Juliet
texasbreaking.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Houston police recently released a video showing several men wearing pink outfits, attempting to carjack an Amazon Deliver Truck when they were stopped by a witness who was parked behind them. The Amazon driver got out of the delivery truck to hand out a package in a northeast Houston...

texasbreaking.com

Comments / 18

Glynda J. Blackledge
7d ago

It's ashamed people can't even work without someone trying to rob them, Thanks to our good Samaritan no one was hurt.

Reply
13
JudeB
6d ago

'Suspect #1: Black male;..'...'Suspect #2: Black male;..'...And they claim they're 'targeted' because of their skin color

Reply(6)
8
Daniel Fisher
6d ago

I hope the community starts a GoFundMe page for these people to buy them a new SUV good people make good heros and should be rewarded

Reply
5
 

