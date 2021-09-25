Caught On Video: Suspects Attempt to Carjack Amazon Truck, Get Blocked By A Man In SUV

Wilmington – The Delaware State Police are investigating an attempted carjacking that took place in the parking lot of the Acme yesterday afternoon. The incident occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, September 21, 2021, in the parking lot of the Acme located at 1901 Concord Pike, Wilmington. A 68-year-old female victim placed groceries into her vehicle and walked to put her shopping cart away. Upon returning to her vehicle there was a male suspect standing waiting for her and asked for her car keys. The victim attempted to walk away, but the suspect approached her again and demanded the keys. The victim began screaming and ran back to her vehicle. The victim was able to drive off without being injured. The suspect then entered an unknown dark colored vehicle and fled the scene.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO