Mutilated Bodies Of A Child, 2 Adults, Found In A Burning Dumpster In Texas
The Fort Worth Police Department is currently investigating a triple homicide case after finding mutilated bodies of a child and two adults inside a burning dumpster. On Wednesday around 6.15 a.m., Fort Worth Fire Department officers found the remains after they responded to a dumpster fire just outside of a business on Bonnie Drive. After putting out the fire, three bodies were discovered inside the garbage bin. The police were immediately called to the scene.texasbreaking.com
