Semple: Gentlemen of Aspen: The scrum of the earth

One thing I learned at a very early age growing up in Aspen was that rugby players are not to be messed with. I arrived at this conclusion after watching my very first Ruggerfest in Wagner Park, as the helmetless bruisers collided with each other with terrible brawn and might. It was like watching big horn sheep square off, or an ongoing, chain-reaction car crash. Suddenly an oddly oversized white football would pop out of the scrum, as one of the brutes would thunder down the field and slam the orb onto the ground in the end zone. If you look closely, you can still see some of the former local rugby stars limping around town with most of their teeth.