CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

A demon of a puzzle

Physics World
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaken from the September 2021 issue of Physics World. Members of the Institute of Physics can enjoy the full issue via the Physics World app. In 1871 James Clerk Maxwell proposed a puzzle now known as “Maxwell’s Demon” in his book Theory of Heat. We celebrate its 150th anniversary in this thermodynamics-themed cryptic crossword compiled by Ian Randall.

physicsworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Giant ‘swimming head’ discovered in Canadian Rockies was an early ocean predator

Within the Canadian Rockies, researchers have found fossil fragments of a Titanokorys gainesi - an oddly-shaped, newly discovered sea animal whose head took up almost half of its body.According to a new study, the creature roamed ocean floors 500 million years ago. It measured roughly 1.6 feet, a massive animal relative to other sea creatures at the time which were just a few inches long."The sheer size of this animal is absolutely mind-boggling, this is one of the biggest animals from the Cambrian period ever found," said study author Jean-Bernard Caron, the Royal Ontario Museum’s Richard M. Ivey Curator...
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

Something Enormous Just Slammed Into Jupiter

Some planets take a lot of hits for us. Jupiter, the largest gas giant in the solar system, was just slammed by an asteroid, according to an initial tweet from ESA Operations. As the strongest gravitational force next to the sun, this isn't that uncommon. But it serves to remind us that, while the Earth isn't moving in a shooting gallery of apocalyptic asteroids, asteroid detection technology must continue to expand, lest one day we awake to learn it's the last any of us will ever live before an extinction-level impact.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Scientists discover planet orbiting three stars could be hiding an even bigger secret

Astronomers have discovered a planet 1,300 light years from Earth that is bizarrely orbiting three stars, rather than just one.The strange celestial object, GW Ori, also has a disc split in two at a strange 38-degree angle – as if the rings of Saturn were broken in the middle and tilted askew.Inside those inner rings are 30 Earth-masses of dust which could be enough to form planets.Such a discovery is an “extreme case”, Stefan Kraus, a professor of astrophysics at the University of Exeter said, as discs around a planet are usually flat, rather than warped and misaligned. “Any planets...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Demon#Theory Of Heat#Football Team#Physical Quantity#Physics World#The Institute Of Physics#Copernican#British#Imperial#Si#Maltreats
earth.com

Scientists find an unexpected drop in Earth’s brightness

A new study published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters has found that warming ocean waters related to climate change have caused a significant drop in Earth’s brightness. According to observations gathered by the Big Bear Solar Observatory in Southern California, the Earth is now reflecting approximately half a watt...
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

The Big Bang Didn’t Occur Out of Nothing, and NASA Astrophysicist Explains Further

Leaning for sure how things unfolded roughly 13.7 billion years ago can be really challenging. That’s the time when the biggest event of all occurred: the Big Bang. Astronomers believe that was the moment when our Universe was born, but both science and common sense raise the ultimate question: what caused the Big Bang itself?
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

A New Paper Claims Photosynthesis Could Be Possible in The Clouds of Venus

The putative detection of phosphine gas in the atmosphere of Venus raised the fascinating question of whether it could be of biological origin. Given how inhospitable Venus appears to be to life as we know it, the question raised a furor. But scientists have now determined that the hellacious planet could indeed be habitable after all – aloft in the clouds, high above the scorching surface. Specifically, the level of solar irradiation at specific altitudes is comparable to solar irradiation on Earth, meaning that airborne photosynthesizing microbes could conceivably survive at those altitudes. Moreover, the thick cloud layer would provide some protection...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Tesla
Inverse

Apollo 17 rocks reveal a strange connection between the and

When you look at photos from Apollo missions you may feel a mix of pride and wonder. When University of Oxford geologist Claire Nichols gazes at them, she feels something else: frustration. There are tantalizing rocks just out of frame. “You see in the background of some of the photographs...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Two Decades of Data Show That Earth Is 'Dimming' as The Planet Warms Up

Earth is getting dimmer, researchers have found, and climate change is likely to blame. As the oceans get hotter, they appear to be generating fewer bright clouds, which means less sunlight is reflected back into space – and that warms up the planet even more. Researchers measured the reflectance or albedo of Earth by observing the earthshine that illuminates the Moon. Nearly 20 years of data, from 1998 to 2017, was collected to inform the results of the study. The measurements showed that Earth is now reflecting about half a watt less light per square meter compared to 1998, the equivalent of...
SCIENCE
kenw.org

Sunday Puzzle: Rare Letter Swap

On-air challenge: The four rarest letters in English are J, Q, X, and Z — which together account for less than 1% of all use in the language. I'm going to give you some words. Change a single letter in each one to a J, Q, X, or Z to make a new word.
ENTERTAINMENT
atlanticcitynews.net

Rubik's Cube: How to solve this puzzle with Mathematics

Since its launch, the famous Rubik's Cube has mocked almost half a billion people who thought they could solve the mystery of this iconic cube and simply smashed into a wall in the form of an innocent toy, full of secrets. Forty years after the Hungarian Ern? Rubik's invention began...
HOBBIES
ScienceAlert

Scientists Rewired The Brain of a Mutant Worm Using Parts From a Hydra

Brains aren't the easiest of organs to study, what with their delicate wiring and subtle whispering of neurotransmitter messages. Now, this research could be made a little easier, as we've learned we can swap some critical chemical systems with the host animal being none the wiser. In a proof-of-concept study run by a team of US researchers, the microscopic worm Caenorhabditis elegans was genetically gifted pieces of a nervous system taken from a radically different creature – a curious freshwater organism known as Hydra. The swap wasn't unlike teaching a specific brain circuit a foreign language, and finding it performs its job...
SCIENCE
Third Coast Review

Review: Visually Striking Vesper Is a Flawed Puzzle Platformer

I think ever since Limbo’s silhouetted art style I’ve been a sucker for visually striking games. Vesper stood out to me from moment one as a game that can be outright beautiful. Of course, graphics or art do not a good game make, and Vesper stands in testament to that. Don’t get me wrong, Vesper is not a bad game, but it’s a pretentious one that sometimes relies too heavily on making striking visuals than meaningful and fun gameplay.
VIDEO GAMES
Physics World

Life beyond the Nobel: how Luis Alvarez deduced the disappearance of the dinosaurs

In the run-up to the announcement of the 2021 Nobel Prize for Physics on 5 October, we’re running a series of blog posts looking at previous recipients and what they did after their Nobel-prize-winning work. In this first instalment, Laura Hiscott explores the wide-ranging research of Luis Walter Alvarez, who won the prize for developing the hydrogen bubble chamber, but also investigated the Egyptian pyramids and dinosaur extinction.
SCIENCE
Physics World

Life beyond the Nobel: Brian Josephson and his interest in the mind

In the run-up to the announcement of the 2021 Nobel Prize for Physics on 5 October, we’re running a series of blog posts looking at previous recipients and what they did after their Nobel prize-winning work. Here Matin Durrani talks to Brian Josephson, who originally made his name with superconductors but has since spent more than 50 years exploring physics and the mind.
SCIENCE
Boomer Magazine

Jumble Word Puzzle for Building Minds

Build your brain with Jumble word puzzle for building minds. Mental exercises like the Jumble word puzzle for building minds can expand vocabulary, strengthen word recall, improve working memory, and keep your brain in tip-top shape, throughout your life. You can actively work to strengthen your mind by learning new languages and skills, practicing long-held skills, gaining new knowledge, and engaging your brain in many other ways.
wegotthiscovered.com

The Best Demon Anime Series

Even though it was considered taboo in any religion, humans have had an affinity for demons and the world of the supernatural for decades. You see a lot of it in popular culture: books, movies, TV shows, comics, and sometimes even anime. There’s just something about the blood, gore, horror, and insane abilities demons exhibit that has a way of keeping our eyes glued to the screen. Although American shows like Lucifer and Supernatural have definitely set a standard for the demon genre, they are nothing compared to some of the more popular demonic stories told in anime. Nowadays, demon anime has even gotten so good that it’s played an instrumental part in building the new anime wave sweeping the world. Thanks to that, young and old alike are now opening their horizons and looking for anime to binge-watch.
COMICS
Physics World

Inflatable liquid crystalline elastomers create complex colour-changing displays

Elastomers that undergo large spectral shifts in colour when stretched very little have been developed by researchers in the US and South Korea. The material scientists say that these liquid crystalline elastomers with an unusually large Poisson’s ratio could have a variety of uses, from visual displays to smart windows.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy