Tropical Gardening: Living sustainably has been called many things over the years

Hawaii Tribune-Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in the 1940s, progressive and futuristic farmers were aware of the big mistakes farmers and ranchers had made in the earlier days causing lands to deteriorate. Today, we are still trying to improve our relationship with the environment Terms like sustainable agriculture, integrated pest management, organic farming and permaculture are used by folks concerned about minimizing our negative impact on the planet. We now focus on minimizing our carbon footprint as we experience the effects of global warming.

Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Tropical Gardening: Fall gardening with flowering annuals, shrubs and trees

Some garden shrubs are colorful all year long so we take them for granted. These include the colorful Croton or Codiaeuum variegatum, Acalypha, and the many colored Ti plants. However, they make great foliage plants to be used in fall flower arrangements when used with a little imagination. Fall is...
Indoor Veggie Gardening for Fun, Health & Sustainable Living

The move toward more sustainable living has gained traction in recent years with people looking to help the environment and their wallets. Gardening is a great hobby to support a more sustainable lifestyle. It’s fun, saves money on groceries, and helps you feel accomplished by eating something you grew. It also promotes healthy living, cooking at home, and eating more nutritious foods. When you grow your own food at home, you also know exactly what’s in it and how it was produced.
Sourcing Journal

Keen Turns Agricultural Waste to Make Chemical Solvent-Free Soles

Keen’s Steve Workman deemed the brand’s new release as “the most significant environmental technology launch” in company history. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ScienceAlert

We Just Got Closer to Pinpointing a Major Moment in Earth's Evolutionary History

For the vast majority of animals on Earth, breath is synonymous with life. Yet for the first 2 billion years of our planet's existence, oxygen was in scarce supply. That doesn't mean Earth was lifeless for all that time, but that life was rarer, and vastly different from what we know today. It was only when more complex bacteria that could photosynthesize stepped onto the scene that everything began to change, triggering what scientists call a Great Oxidation Event. But when did all this happen? And how did it all shake out? A new gene-analyzing technique has provided the hints of a new...
ScienceAlert

Two Decades of Data Show That Earth Is 'Dimming' as The Planet Warms Up

Earth is getting dimmer, researchers have found, and climate change is likely to blame. As the oceans get hotter, they appear to be generating fewer bright clouds, which means less sunlight is reflected back into space – and that warms up the planet even more. Researchers measured the reflectance or albedo of Earth by observing the earthshine that illuminates the Moon. Nearly 20 years of data, from 1998 to 2017, was collected to inform the results of the study. The measurements showed that Earth is now reflecting about half a watt less light per square meter compared to 1998, the equivalent of...
SCIENCE
The Independent

How a leading climate scientist stays hopeful about our future

Climate scientist Professor Katharine Hayhoe gives on average 100 talks to people around the world every year, according to her own calculations. At the end of her (mostly virtual) engagements, she is always asked the same question: what gives you hope?“I could be speaking to students at Cambridge or a senior citizens home, it’s always right there at the top of people’s minds,” she tells The Independent.“We’re desperate for hope. If you go to any mainstream media outlet, the headlines are depressing, scary, anxious, infuriating and enraging. Humans can’t keep that up long term.”In the face of news about stronger...
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

New Massive Volcano Emerges as a Result of the Largest Underwater Eruption

A new massive volcano off the eastern coast of the island of Mayotte has officially birthed subsequent to the largest underwater eruption ever recorded in world history. The new feature rises 820 meters (2,690 feet) from the seafloor, now appearing after the huge seismic event that rocked the island in May 2018. It is currently the largest active submarine eruption ever documented.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

These Mysterious Animal Burrows Seem to Pre-Date Animals. We Finally Know How

Scientists just solved a 50-year-old geological puzzle: the mystery of ancient animal traces dating back to an era before animals had evolved on Earth. The traces in question are embedded in quartzite rock, discovered in Mount Barren in southwestern Australia, and they look a lot like the burrows that crustaceans make in sand. The only problem is, the rock would have solidified from sand around 600 million years before animal life first appeared. It seemed that either animals were burrowing way earlier than previously thought, or some species had developed teeth capable of chomping through solid rock. And neither explanation was particularly...
WILDLIFE
earth.com

Scientists find an unexpected drop in Earth’s brightness

A new study published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters has found that warming ocean waters related to climate change have caused a significant drop in Earth’s brightness. According to observations gathered by the Big Bear Solar Observatory in Southern California, the Earth is now reflecting approximately half a watt...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Melting Arctic permafrost could release Cold War radioactive waste and new virus strains

The rapid thaw of Arctic permafrost could release radioactive waste from Cold War nuclear submarines, antibiotic-resistant bacteria, and new viruses, a report has found.Between 1955 and 1990, the Soviet Union conducted 130 nuclear weapons tests on the Novaya Zemlya archipelago off the coast of northwest Russia. The tests released around 265 megatons of nuclear energy and more than 100 decommissioned nuclear submarines were scuttled in the nearby Kara and Barents seas. The United States’ Camp Century nuclear-powered under-ice research facility in Greenland also produced “considerable nuclear and diesel waste”.Meanwhile, deep permafrost of more than three metres is one of...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

A New Paper Claims Photosynthesis Could Be Possible in The Clouds of Venus

The putative detection of phosphine gas in the atmosphere of Venus raised the fascinating question of whether it could be of biological origin. Given how inhospitable Venus appears to be to life as we know it, the question raised a furor. But scientists have now determined that the hellacious planet could indeed be habitable after all – aloft in the clouds, high above the scorching surface. Specifically, the level of solar irradiation at specific altitudes is comparable to solar irradiation on Earth, meaning that airborne photosynthesizing microbes could conceivably survive at those altitudes. Moreover, the thick cloud layer would provide some protection...
ASTRONOMY
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Big Island climate survey available online

A survey seeking community input on climate change is now open. Hawaii County is developing an integrated climate action plan to identify how to address climate change causes and impacts to the Big Island. The survey is the first step in a more extensive process to broadly engage communities, specifically...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
techstartups.com

New study warns humanity: Rare solar superstorm could cause ‘internet apocalypse’ and global outages that could last for several months

In September 1859, the first recorded solar storm, also known as a Coronal Mass Ejection (CME), hit the United States. Known as the Carrington Event, the solar storm caused widespread telegraph problems. If the same Carrington-scale event were to hit the United States today, Scientists estimate a loss of power for 20 million to 40 million people for as long as two years. This would cost anywhere between $600 billion and $2.6 trillion, not even accounting for internet loss.
SCIENCE
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Endangered fern, last seen on Big Island in 2015, found on Kauai

A species of fern whose last known specimen died on the Big Island in 2015 has been found again on Kauai. Adenophorus periens, the pendant kihi fern, is a native fern that only grows on the trunks of trees and was believed to be extinct for the last several years after all known specimens in the wild had died.
WILDLIFE

