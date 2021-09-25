CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Over-the-counter rapid antigen tests can help slow the spread of COVID-19 – here’s how to use them effectively

By The Conversation
Ladders
Ladders
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x5ykY_0c7iPCLg00

The rise of the highly transmissible delta variant around the U.S. has increased demand for rapid antigen COVID-19 tests that can be purchased from a pharmacy without a prescription, used at home, school or work and that give results in 15 minutes.

On Sept. 9, 2021, the White House announced several initiatives to improve access to rapid antigen tests: It will use the Defense Production Act to boost the production of tests, require retailers to sell rapid tests at cost, distribute free rapid tests to community health centers and food banks and expand free testing in pharmacies.

Rapid antigen testing makes it much easier to get tested for COVID-19, which helps detect infectious cases before they spread. But many people are still unsure of how best to use these tests and whether they are accurate enough to be useful.

There are several FDA-approved rapid tests on the market including Abbott BinaxNow, Ellume and Quidel QuickVue. These cost as little as $7-12 each and can be used to test adults and children aged 2 and up, regardless of whether they have symptoms.

Rapid antigen tests have a big advantage over lab-based PCR testing in terms of speed and convenience. Getting results in 15 minutes rather than waiting a day or more for PCR test results means it’s possible to identify COVID-19 cases right away and take precautions to prevent transmission. Having rapid testing available over-the-counter means that a lot more people will get tested since the test is easy to perform and far more convenient than PCR testing. So rapid tests can catch a lot more COVID-19 cases overall than relying only on PCR testing.

As a health economist who studies public health policy to combat infectious disease epidemics, I know that making COVID-19 testing accessible, accurate and fast is critical to slowing transmission of the virus and helping everyone resume normal activities safely.

How accurate are rapid antigen tests?

Two types of rapid tests are used for detecting an active COVID-19 infection: rapid antigen tests that detect viral proteins using a paper strip and rapid molecular tests – including PCR – that detect viral genetic material using a medical device.

It’s important to remember that rapid antigen tests serve a different purpose than PCR testing, which is considered the gold standard even though it isn’t 100% accurate. Rapid tests are designed to identify cases with a high enough viral load in the nasal passage to be transmissible – not to diagnose all COVID-19 cases. The Abbott BinaxNOW rapid antigen test may only detect 85% of the positive cases detected by PCR tests. But the key is that published studies found that they detect over 93% of cases that pose a transmission risk, which is what matters most for getting the pandemic under control. Ellume correctly identifies 95% of all positive cases, and Quidel QuickVue accurately identifies 85%. All three tests correctly identify upwards of 97% of all negative cases, regardless of symptoms.

How should rapid tests be used?

Rapid antigen testing can be used in three ways to slow transmission. First, people can perform a rapid test when there is a suspected or known COVID-19 exposure. Second, rapid testing can provide an extra precaution before any activity with a higher risk of transmission, such as gatherings or travel. Third, it’s also possible to test on a regular basis – weekly, for instance, if enough tests are available – to catch cases that otherwise might go undetected.

It’s important to have a plan for what to do based on the test results. If you get a positive result, immediately take precautions to slow transmission such as self-isolating, letting close contacts know about the test result and reporting the case to health authorities. Less than 3% of negative cases receive false positives, but a second rapid test the following day or a PCR test can provide further confirmation if needed.

If you get a negative result from a rapid test, it means you are currently very unlikely to be infectious. A viral load that is too low to be detected by rapid antigen tests is almost surely too low to be transmissible. But it’s important not to let your guard down completely. The tests don’t detect 100% of infectious cases, so it’s possible for a small number to evade detection or for some cases to become infectious within hours after the test. For this reason, it may be a good idea to maintain other precautions. And, if you have symptoms or a known exposure, it’s a good idea to do a follow-up rapid antigen or PCR test just in case the first test was a false negative.

Think of the rapid antigen test as a snapshot in time: A negative test doesn’t necessarily mean you don’t have COVID-19. COVID-19 is most transmissible when the viral load peaks, which is estimated to be within a week after infection. Those who are infected but who take a rapid test before or after the viral load peak will get a negative rapid test result – meaning that even though they are infected, they are not currently infectious. One way to reduce the risk of false negatives is with “serial testing,” where a second rapid test is performed 24-36 hours later to help catch any infectious cases that were missed with the first test.

Will the new initiatives be enough?

The White House initiatives to increase access to rapid testing are a critical step towards curbing case numbers. But one free test per person isn’t sufficient to help people resume normal activities safely. Authorizing additional inexpensive rapid tests through the Food and Drug Administration would further expand supply and reduce prices.

Making the COVID-19 vaccine free and easily accessible brought cases down quickly in the spring of 2021. Putting frequent rapid testing within reach for all could do the same now.

This article has been corrected to clarify that less than 3% of negative cases receive false positives.

This article is from The Conversation.

Comments / 0

Related
Knowridge Science Report

This existing drug may help treat COVID-19

In a recent study published in Science, researchers found that the drug masitinib may be effective in treating COVID-19. They found the drug inhibited the replication of SARS-CoV-2 in human cell cultures and in a mouse model, leading to much lower viral loads. Researchers also found that the drug could...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Scientist

Cheap covid-19 antibody test shows if you have immunity in 5 minutes

A cheap 5-minute test can accurately determine whether you have had covid-19 in the past or determine whether you have protection from a vaccine by detecting antibodies in blood or saliva. When a person is infected with the coronavirus or is vaccinated against it, their immune system produces antibodies to...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr Test#Rapid Antigen Test#Over The Counter#The White House#Pcr
CNBC

Why the Covid vaccines can't contain a tracking microchip or make you magnetic

Among the vaccine conspiracy theories circulating in viral TikTok videos, one has gained recent popularity. It claims a tracking microchip was secretly planted in each Covod-19 vaccine, making people's arms magnetic and allowing the government or global elites like Bill Gates to track those who are vaccinated. Doctors, scientists and one man who does have RFID systems implanted under his skin, all agree the conspiracy is false.
NFL
Best Life

Your Risk of COVID Is 10 Times Higher This Long After Vaccination, Study Says

At first, it seemed like vaccinations alone might be enough to end the COVID pandemic altogether. Over time, however, it's become clear that the virus won't go down without a fight. With high case rates across the country and minimal mitigation measures in place, everyone is at risk. While vaccinated people remain highly protected, there have still been thousands of breakthrough infections over the last few months. Research has found that the effectiveness of one or two vaccine doses might not be enough to combat certain factors, like the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant. But there could be another answer as to why the vaccines aren't quite as effective at preventing symptomatic infection as they were in clinical trials: time.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
Narcity

COVID-19 Pills Are Being Tested & Here's How They Work

What if you didn't have to worry about getting super sick with COVID-19? What if you could just take a pill at the first sign of infection, and then move on with your day?. That's the dream behind a new wave of drugs that are being tested right now, as three big pharma companies appear to be closing in on a morning after COVID pill that you can take at home.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

New COVID-19 antigen testing method offers highly accurate results in under 3 minutes

New variants to the COVID-19 virus have challenged the capacity of existing testing methods to deliver fast and consistently accurate test results, as PCR tests must be sent to labs and can take days to be returned. Furthermore, rapid antigen alternatives struggle to match up to the gold standard. But to effectively slow the rate of infection, spaces like schools and hospitals need ways to accurately identify infected individuals within their first days of infection as they're walking in the door.
CELL PHONES
WebMD

How to Use a COVID-19 Rapid Test at Home

[MUSIC PLAYING] SPEAKER: Welcome, everyone. I'm Dr. John Whyte, the chief medical officer at WebMD, and you're watching Coronavirus in Context. Timely diagnosis of COVID is critical to make sure you get the best care and early on. It's also important for curbing the spread of the pandemic. You may not be aware of it, but the same type of COVID test that you get in your doctor's office, pharmacy, or local hospital are now available for you to do at home. And the president recently announced some measures that are going to make these tests more affordable.
PUBLIC HEALTH
news9.com

DLO Offers Quick Drive-Thru Testing In Effort To Slow Spread Of COVID

The Diagnostic Lab of Oklahoma is answering the need for more COVID-19 testing during the current surge in cases. The patient is in and out in around 5 minutes with rapid results available within the hour. You don’t have to wait to hear back, you can stay at your testing site to receive your results.
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox4kc.com

Rapid test shortage prompts new concerns for controlling COVID-19 spread

TOPEKA (KSNT) – President Joe Biden is betting on millions more rapid, at-home tests to help curb the latest deadly wave of COVID-19. But tests have been flying off shelves recently and have become harder to find. Most of the state-run testing sites don’t appear to be offering rapid tests....
TRAVEL
Harvard Health

A renewed call for more rapid COVID-19 tests

The U.S. needs far more rapid COVID-19 tests than are currently available to help curb the spread of disease during the Delta surge and beyond, according to a Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health expert. Michael Mina, an assistant professor of epidemiology who has long advocated for the wide...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WCNC

Rapid COVID-19 tests are getting hard to find in the US. Here's why

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There's nothing more convenient than taking a COVID-19 test from your couch but those at-home test kits are getting harder to find. At-home test kids are widely used in Europe but that isn't the case everywhere. They're often free or very cheap. So why don't we have them as widely available in the U.S.?
CHARLOTTE, NC
SELF

It's Not Just The View: Here’s How Common False-Positive Results Are With Rapid COVID-19 Tests

An exceedingly awkward moment occurred on The View last week when two of the hosts, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, unexpectedly tested positive for COVID-19 while the show was live on the air. Those results later turned out to be false positives, but at the time, the kerfuffle was enough to derail the plans for the day—and for Vice President Kamala Harris's scheduled visit to switch to a virtual call.
PUBLIC HEALTH
HuffingtonPost

Where Can I Buy At-Home Rapid COVID Tests, And When Should I Use One?

If you’ve stopped by a drug store lately, you may have noticed there are now shelves of over-the-counter rapid COVID-19 antigen tests available for purchase. They’re cheap, they’re easy to use and they provide COVID-19 test results within minutes. Health officials have said rapid antigen tests are a useful public...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ladders

Ladders

New York City, NY
23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Ladders is the leading source for professional career news & advice.

 https://www.theladders.com/career-advice/

Comments / 0

Community Policy