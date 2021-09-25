CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Celtics: 2 Cs who could be replaced by training camp signings

By Andrew Hughes
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens still isn’t done tinkering with the roster as training camp opens this coming Tuesday. In inviting a handful of roster hopefuls to compete in camp, Stevens is leaving the door open for players to earn their way onto the squad Javonte Green style back two years ago. And some of the players he has brought on could end up proving to be too good to cut, just as Green was.

