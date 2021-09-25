Germantown Pretzel Festival returns today

GERMANTOWN — The Germantown Pretzel Festival kicked off today after being canceled last year due to the coronavirus.

According to the festival’s Facebook page, the event will be open to the public starting at 9:00 a.m. and close at 9:00 p.m. tonight.

The festival will be held at the Veterans Memorial Playground off of Warren Street in Germantown.

The post continues and says there will be food and plenty of vendors for guests to enjoy.

The festival is set to continue tomorrow, but it will start later at noon and end at 7:00 p.m.

“Although this past year was tough, we are ready to come back even better than before. Thank you for sticking with us through this very unusual past year,” the festival’s website read.

