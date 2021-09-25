CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

American pork industry monitoring outbreak of swine flu in Haiti

atlanticcitynews.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON D.C.: The World Organization for Animal Health said the first outbreak of the African swine fever, a fatal pig virus, in Haiti in 37 years was recently discovered, raising concerns about its spreading throughout the Americas. In its report on Monday, the Organization for Animal Health said an operation...

www.atlanticcitynews.net

AFP

US sends more than 8 mln Covid vaccines to Bangladesh, Philippines

The United States announced Friday it is sending more than eight million Covid-19 vaccine doses to Bangladesh and the Philippines in the latest wave of aid to a world still struggling to tame the pandemic. Five shipments totalling 5,575,050 doses will go to the Philippines by next week, a White House official told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity. Another 2,508,480 doses will arrive early next week in Bangladesh, the official said. The vaccines -- all Pfizer-BioNTech -- are being donated through the World Health Organization's Covax program.
U.S. POLITICS
foodsafetynews.com

Vaccine finally offers pork producers a defense against African Swine Fever Virus

A candidate vaccine, known as ASFV-G-DI177l—efficiently protects against African swine fever, USDA announced Thursday. USDA’s Agricultural Research Service (ARS) published new research that highlights a new vaccine candidate that has been shown to prevent and effectively protect both European and Asia bred swine against the current circulating Asian strain of the virus.
AGRICULTURE
AFP

Philippine economy to take 10 years to recover from virus: official

The Philippine economy will take more than a decade to return to pre-pandemic growth, an official said Thursday, warning the next two generations of Filipinos would be paying for the cost of Covid-19. But it would take 10 years before the country returned to pre-pandemic growth, which averaged 6.4 percent in the 10 years before Covid-19 hit. 
PUBLIC HEALTH
Storm Lake Times

On the watch for spread of African swine Flu

Amid a decades-long erosion of funding for livestock disease research, the U.S. Department of Agriculture this week allocated $500 million to combat a devastating swine disease that appeared in the Western Hemisphere for the first time in 40 years. The USDA said this week the Commodity Credit Corporation would receive the amount for prevention and preparation for African Swine Fever, […]
AGRICULTURE
AFP

More large US companies touting Covid-19 vaccine mandates

United Airlines and Tyson Foods provided fresh evidence Thursday supporting coronavirus vaccine mandates, while AT&T expanded its jab requirement to unionized workers. The announcements show how more large companies are moving ahead with vaccine requirements, despite loud criticism from some employee groups and politicians. President Joe Biden on September 9 announced the government would demand large businesses to require vaccinations, but the administration has yet to elaborate on how the plan will be rolled out. Many leading Republicans have described the mandate as an overreach and an attack on personal freedoms. United, which has been among the most aggressive large companies in embracing the policy, said the number of workers scheduled to be terminated for refusing vaccines dropped to 320 from 593, after the airline announced Tuesday it planned to fire anyone who had not received the shot.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Poultry Site

Czech Republic identifies outbreak of H5 bird flu

Reuters reports that the bird flu strain killed five geese in a 30-bird flock. Animal health authorities in the Czech Republic culled the rest of the flock and established a protective perimeter around the farm as a biosecurity measure. The movement of poultry around and near the farm site is being strictly monitored, the State Veterinary Administration said on Tuesday 28 September.
HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

An American State Has a New Definition for a COVID Outbreak in School

COVID outbreaks will continue to happen in schools, whether we like it or not. It has happened before and judging by the new Delta variant of the coronavirus that spreads like wildfire, there’s no telling what school will be the next target. COVID can also spread among the little ones,...
EDUCATION
Country
China
WNCY

African Swine Fever Confirmed In Haiti

The World Organization for Animal Health this week confirmed finding African Swine Fever in Haiti. The country borders the Dominican Republic, which confirmed the virus was in-country this summer. The farm in Haiti with confirmed ASF is near the border so the country is conducting surveillance for the disease in pigs and put a quarantine in place to control the outbreak, according to Reuters.
AGRICULTURE
outbreaknewstoday.com

Haiti reports African Swine Fever from province bordering Dominican Republic

On July 28, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) reported samples collected from pigs in the Dominican Republic were positive for African Swine Fever (ASF). This is the first time the disease was seen in the Americas in 40 years. On Monday, the...
AGRICULTURE
95.3 MNC

COVID-19 passes 1918 Spanish Flu as deadliest outbreak in US history

This week, COVID-19 overtook the 1918 Spanish Flu as the deadliest disease outbreak in American history. Spanish influenza, at the end of the First World War, was the disease event that had caused the biggest loss of life in our country’s history. The CDC estimates that 675,000 Americans died during that pandemic a century ago, as wave after wave of the illness spread out for two years.
PUBLIC HEALTH
dtnpf.com

Backyard Farm in Haiti Reports 234 Cases of African Swine Fever Among Herd

LINCOLN, Neb. (DTN) -- African swine fever has spread to Haiti, as the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) confirmed an outbreak on Monday in the very-most southern city of Anse-a-Pitre, bordering the Dominican Republic. The OIE report is the first indication the virus may have spread from the Dominican...
AGRICULTURE
healththoroughfare.com

Salmonella Outbreak Hits 25 American States – The Cause is Unknown

Salmonella can rarely kill a person. But the bacteria becomes a threat to someone’s life once it enters the bloodstream. Those who have weakened immune systems are the most vulnerable in the face of Salmonella. We can mention here elders, those very young, and more. USA Today News reveals that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Poultry Site

Netherlands tracks the introduction and spread of the 2020-2021 bird flu outbreak

The group, which includes the Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality, Utrecht University, the Netherlands Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA), Sovon, Wageningen Bioveterinary Research (WBVR) and Royal GD reviewed the results from source and contact research, estimates of the introduction time and virus similarities for the infected farms.
AGRICULTURE
newscenter1.tv

COVID has killed about as many Americans as the 1918-19 flu

COVID-19 has now killed about as many Americans as the 1918-19 Spanish flu pandemic did — approximately 675,000. And like the worldwide scourge of a century ago, the coronavirus may never entirely disappear. Instead, scientists hope the virus that causes COVID-19 becomes a mild seasonal bug as human immunity strengthens...
PUBLIC HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

Ohio reports second ‘swine flu’ case of 2021

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a new human infection with an influenza A(H1N2) variant (A(H1N2)v) virus was reported by Ohio. This is the second H1N2v case reported this year in the state. The patient is <18 years of age, was not hospitalized, and has completely...
OHIO STATE
Best Life

An Increasing Number of COVID Outbreaks Are Tied to This One Activity

As COVID cases continue to rise in areas across the U.S., officials are tracing outbreaks to a number of different events. Recently, a handful of states have sounded the alarm on COVID clusters tied to an activity that many of us might consider to be relatively innocuous. In regions that span the entire country, states are seeing a spike in COVID cases linked to high school and middle school sports.
EDUCATION
Telegraph

New Covid test telling sufferers if they are infectious to end needless isolation

A new Covid-19 test will tell sufferers how infectious they are in an effort to reduce how many Britons have to unnecessarily self-isolate if they test positive for the virus. British start-up Vatic has created new tests which are able to spot the parts of the virus which can contaminate others, and give people a simple “yes” or “no” answer as to whether people are infectious.
SCIENCE
101 WIXX

Heart inflammation rates higher after Moderna COVID-19 vaccine – Canada data

(Reuters) -Canadian health officials said on Friday data suggests reported cases of rare heart inflammation were relatively higher after Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine compared with the Pfizer/BioNTech shots. The data also indicated heart inflammation occurs more often in adolescents and adults under 30 years of age, and more often in males.
PUBLIC HEALTH

