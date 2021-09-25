CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
One Woman’s Simple Request for Health

By Maria Ciampa
The New Yorker
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m not asking for the impossible. I’d just like to have a healthy body. That’s all. Just a body that doesn’t freak out if I enjoy a pint of salted-caramel ice cream after a sensible meal, or break out in hives if I indulge in a king-size bag of M&M’s after a workout. A healthy body that doesn’t get a splitting headache only sometimes when I drink boxed red wine, so who knows when it’s safe to ever have any red wine. If that means I have to eat broccoli, fine. I’m not unreasonable.

