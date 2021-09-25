CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin takes hit after China declares cryptocurrency-related activities illegal

Detroit Free Press
 8 days ago

The S&P 500 recovered from a steep Monday sell-off to finish the week higher following positive commentary from the Federal Reserve. On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 971 points in intraday trading before finishing the day down 1.8% in its worst session since July. Market volatility stemmed from concerns over the risk of a default by Chinese property developer Evergrande and its potential impact on the broader financial market.

The Independent

‘Biggest crash in world history’: Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki predicts economic crisis in October

The author of bestselling Rich Dad Poor Dad predicts that a "giant" market crash coming in October has already been triggered and will bring down gold, silver and Bitcoin with it.Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki warned the crash is coming regardless of whether the US debt ceiling is raised or what measures are imposed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen or Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell."This is going to be the biggest crash in world history. We have never had this much debt pumped up… the debt to GDP ratio is out of sight," Mr Kiyosaki said.Mr Kiyosaki said the stock...
Detroit Free Press

Merck shares rise after reports antiviral drug cuts risk of COVID-19 death

The September S&P 500 pullback continued with another sharp decline to close out a disappointing month for investors. On Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 546 points on the last day of September on concerns about inflation, monetary policy tightening and weakness in the Chinese economy. The S&P 500 finished the month down 4.8%, its worst monthly performance since March 2020.
FOXBusiness

Cost of shipping container from China to US hits record high in September

The cost to transport shipping containers between China and the United States surged to a record high in September. According to the Freightos Index, the median cost of shipping a standard rectangular metal container from China to the West Coast hit $20,586, nearly double what it cost in July, which was twice what it cost in January.
The Independent

Bitcoin price prediction model remains ‘amazingly accurate’ with less than 1% error – and forecasts record end to 2021

The price of bitcoin is less than a few hundred dollars away from a prediction model made more than three months ago.The forecast was made by the pseudonymous Dutch analyst PlanB, who predicted in June that the cryptocurrency would be $43,000 at the end of September. Bitcoin is trading just above $43,150 at the time of writing.Follow all the latest crypto market updates with The Independent’s live blogPlanB has gained a devoted following on social media, gaining more than half a million followers on Twitter in 2021 alone, with one follower recently describing his Stock-to-Flow (S2F) model as “amazingly...
The Motley Fool

Why Cryptocurrencies Jumped Big Today

The Federal Reserve has "no intention" of banning cryptocurrencies. Even the SEC seems open to additional crypto assets hitting the market. The cryptocurrency market is on fire today after federal regulators seemed to give the industry an opening for more securities. U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler reiterated support for crypto-related ETFs, and Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said he doesn't plan to ban cryptocurrencies.
AFP

China orders energy firms to secure supplies amid power crisis: report

China's top state-owned energy companies have been ordered to ensure there are adequate fuel supplies for the approaching winter at all costs, a report said Friday, as the country battles a power crisis that threatens to hit growth in the world's number two economy. The country has been hit by widespread power cuts that have closed or partially closed factories, hitting production and global supply chains. The crisis has been caused by a confluence of factors including rising overseas demand as economies reopen, record coal prices, state electricity price controls and tough emissions targets. More than a dozen provinces and regions have been forced to impose curbs on energy usage in recent months.
Benzinga

Is China Repeating A 600-Year-Old Mistake? A Historical Perspective On China's Crypto Crackdown

Zheng He and the Great Treasure Fleet. Painting by Michael Boss. Our fellow ZeroHedge contributing editor "Quoth The Raven" suggested in a recent post that China's crackdown on Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is motivated by her desire to avoid a "cataclysm" in crypto. Our correspondent Anatoly Karlin offers a different interpretation. First, a bit of historical background, then we'll repost Karlin's thoughts here. We'll close with a brief update on our "Swinging For The Fences" post.
industryglobalnews24.com

China's Central Bank announces Cryptocurrency transactions will be considered illegal, Bitcoin price massively fluctuates

China's central bank announced all financial transactions involving cryptocurrencies as illegal. Around 1,000 people had been arrested for using the profits from cryptocurrencies. China's central bank announced all financial transactions involving cryptocurrencies as illegal. The People's Bank of China gave an online statement saying that, virtual currenc....
Benzinga

Just How Bad Was September For The Stock Market?

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) finished the month of September down 4.8%. While that’s far from a stock market crash, the September pullback was notable for several reasons. The Numbers: September was not only the worst month of 2021, it was also the worst month for the S&P...
