New memorial gets ride of dignity, honor

Freedom Memorial Plaza at the Florida National Cemetery is becoming a reality. The plaza’s first monument, the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument, arrived this week. It was a meaningful arrival, not just because it’s Gold Star Families Remembrance Week, but also because it’s a major step in an ambitious, long-term plan to install 14 monuments at the plaza. “We’re the second-busiest cemetery in the country and when people are looking at the headstones and the niches, they’ll remember that these warriors had families, had people who cared about them, who loved them,” said Gerard Lyons, an assistant director at the cemetery. “And when they were killed in action, those people were left behind. So we’re here to care for and honor those people.”