Georgia Secretary of State Says Donald Trump 'Knows in His Heart That He Lost'
Brad Raffensperger said the former president "continued to promote the big lie" of voter fraud in the 2020 election.www.newsweek.com
He knew from the beginning. He knew he would lose to Biden. That's why he weaved the web if lies. He made more money from Republicans giving him money than he made while in office. He can't blame anyone else for his behavior.
He knew it from the beginning. He started saying he was cheated before it was even over. His own sister said that’s what he would do. He’s a putz
And the American voters know that trump should be convicted of felony election tampering, and live out his days in a federal penitentiary.
