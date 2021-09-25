CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia Secretary of State Says Donald Trump 'Knows in His Heart That He Lost'

By Darragh Roche
Newsweek
Newsweek
 8 days ago
Brad Raffensperger said the former president "continued to promote the big lie" of voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Wiser Me
8d ago

He knew from the beginning. He knew he would lose to Biden. That's why he weaved the web if lies. He made more money from Republicans giving him money than he made while in office. He can't blame anyone else for his behavior.

Roodee Roundtree
8d ago

He knew it from the beginning. He started saying he was cheated before it was even over. His own sister said that’s what he would do. He’s a putz

Pete 913
8d ago

And the American voters know that trump should be convicted of felony election tampering, and live out his days in a federal penitentiary.

Newsweek

Donald Trump Claims Nobody Has Done More 'for Religion Itself' Than Him

Former President Donald Trump lauded himself for the way he served religious communities in the U.S. during his time in office. "Nobody has done more for Christianity or for evangelicals—or for religion itself—than I have, [doing] so many different things," he said during a phone interview with host Gene Bailey on the show Flashpoint on Thursday on The Victory Channel.
