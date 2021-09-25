Green Township receives first American Rescue Plan installment
GREEN TOWNSHIP — Green Township has received its first installment of the American Rescue Plan Act funding — a check for $174,325. Although the township board of trustees has approved use of a portion of the funds for installation of wireless internet towers to service areas of the township that currently receive no internet service, residents will have to wait a little longer to enjoy the benefits of that plan.www.bigrapidsnews.com
