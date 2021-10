On Tuesday, Dawn Bancroft, a 59-year-old Pennsylvanian who is said to be one of the many rioters during the Jan. 6 Capitol violence, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge. This is after she made a video while leaving the capitol during the attack saying she wanted to “shoot [Nancy Pelosi] in the friggin’ brain.”

