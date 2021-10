Russell Westbrook hasn’t even been a Los Angeles Laker for more than two months, and yet he’s already gone full Hollywood. And no, he’s not starring in Space Jam 3. The Lakers guard is producing a documentary with Showtime centered around his own rise, from high school prospect to future NBA MVP. The documentary followed him in his stint with the Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards, before his eventual trade to Los Angeles.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO