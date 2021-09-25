Central Ohio Symphony to kick off 43rd season Nov. 6

The Central Ohio Symphony is launching its 43rd season this fall, ready to reconnect with its audience and the greater Delaware Community. “We are excited to announce five concerts for our subscription season this year,” said Executive Director Warren W. Hyer, noting that adding a fifth concert has been a long-range goal of the Symphony board, Music Director Jaime Morales-Matos and himself. “We have programming from our 2019-2020 season that we are completing this season. One notable event is a world premiere, with narration and film, on black holes! We will launch our “Play It Again” series during the season, a National Endowment for the Arts and Ohio Arts Council funded project to give composers a chance for a second or third performance of their composition after its debut. And while we are including standard orchestral repertoire, including Mozart and Brahms, we are also presenting works that reflect the full spectrum of the richness and diversity of orchestral music today.