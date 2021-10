By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A city in Pennsylvania is one of the hottest destinations for the holidays, according to a travel site. Expedia released its holiday travel forecast this week, with popular destinations this year including beaches in Mexico and the mountains in Colorado and Utah. Places seeing the biggest jump in searches are St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands and Gainsville, Florida and Allentown, Pennsylvania. Expedia said flexibility is key when it comes to saving money on holiday travel. They say to avoid flying on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, as well as Dec. 23 and 28 because they are often the busiest and most expensive days.

