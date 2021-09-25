Caught on Video: Philly Police Investigate Robbery of Amera Gas Station
By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
8 days ago
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Police continue to search for a suspect of a robbery at an Amera Gas Station at knifepoint in August. Authorities state that on August 6, 2021 at approximately 1:30 PM, the suspect was captured on surveillance video in the 1800 block of South Columbus Boulevard. The suspect entered the Amera Gas Station, approached the employee and demanded the money at knife point. The suspect then fled and was last seen south on the 1800 block of South Columbus Boulevard.
WYOMISSING, PA — A 19-year-old man who was arrested by Wyomissing Police faces firearm and nine additional charges. Authorities state that on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at 3:45 am, Jordan Wilson was seen driving recklessly and at a high rate of speed on Penn Ave in Wyomissing. He was followed for a short distance, almost struck several parked vehicles and was driving carelessly. The Officer attempted a traffic stop and the driver sped away at speeds over 90 MPH. The Officer stopped chasing the vehicle as it began to pull away and continued on Route 12. Eventually, the suspect vehicle crashed into the medium down the road after the driver lost control. The driver was taken into custody and transported to Central Processing. Wilson was charged with being in possession of a stolen vehicle out of Philadelphia, a handgun and numerous traffic violations.
LITITZ, PA — The Lititz Borough Police Department arrested Dominic X. Croumbley, age 19, last known address of Lititz for Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, and Disorderly Conduct. Authorities state that on October 1, 2021, at around 11:48 pm, police officers were dispatched to the 100 block of East Front Street...
EAST EARL, PA — An East Earl man is facing criminal charges from a 2017 indecent assault allegation in Lancaster County. The East Earl Township Police Department announced the recent arrest of David H. Martin of East Earl. It is alleged that in December 2017, Martin fondled a victim under the age of 18. On September 28, 2021, an arrest warrant was issued and Martin was taken into custody without incident.
LANCASTER, PA — Manor Township Police arrested a man on Aggravated Assault and Terroristic Threats charges. Authorities state that on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 6:38 am, Officer Phil Eck received a report of a stabbing in the 2900 block of Charlestown Road, Lancaster. Upon Officer Eck’s arrival, he found a white male covered in blood. Officer Eck, learned that Justin Warner, 43, Lancaster was the suspect and had fled the scene in a GMC Safari. The victim stated that Warner raised a knife at him and stated he was going to kill him. Officer Eck was assisted by the Lancaster County Detectives to conduct numerous interviews. Warner was subsequently picked up later that day and he waived his rights and was interviewed. During the interview, he admitted to striking the male victim but did so with an adjustable wrench. Officers obtained consent to search the vehicle that Warner was driving and they found a 10″ adjustable wrench. When Warner was shown this tool he stated that is what he used to hit the male over the head. The male was treated and released from the hospital for a concussion and laceration to the head. Warner was charged with aggravated assault and terroristic threats.
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects in a carjacking in Philadelphia late Monday. Detectives state that on September 27, 2021 at approx. 10:40 pm, the complainant states she was sitting in her cousin’s car, a 2011 Gold Chevy Cruz, when suspect #1 and offender#2 approached her and asked her, “What time it is.” Before the complainant could tell the offender the time, suspect #1 stepped into the driver’s seat, and suspect #2 pulled the complainant out of the vehicle. The complainant attempted to prevent the offender from taking the car and was dragged for a few feet by the car before letting go. The suspects then fled and were last seen east Huntingdon St. The Victim was transported to Temple Hospital for treatment.
LANCASTER, PA — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a teenager who was recently reported missing. The East Lampeter Township Police Department is attempting to locate a missing juvenile. Michael Jackson is a 15-year-old male who was last seen by family members on September 19, 2021, when he was dropped off at a friend’s house on Old Philadelphia Pike. Michael is known to have friends in East Lampeter, Leola, Millersville, Manheim Township and Lancaster City.
DOYLESTOWN, PA — A 61-year-old man is facing indecent assault and related charges for inappropriately touching an 11-year-old boy in Newtown Township in September, announced the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office. Jeffrey Todd Lukens, of Buckingham Township, had been working as a contractor at the boy’s home, hired to remove...
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department’s South Detective Division are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who may be responsible for a September 17 home burglary. Authorities state that on September 17, 2021, at approximately 10:00 AM, the suspects were captured on surveillance video...
PHILADELPHIA, PA — A reward is being offered for any information that leads to suspects in a Philadelphia homicide, police reported Thursday. Authorities state that on September 19, 2021, at 5:35 pm, a dark color Chevy Impala sedan drove past the 5100 block of Germantown Avenue. The vehicle stopped briefly, and two Black male offenders fired handguns into a crowd of people on the sidewalk. Six victims were struck and injured by the gunfire. One of the victims was struck multiple times throughout the body and died of his wounds.
WILMINGTON, DE — The Wilmington Police Department’s Cold Case Unit is asking for the assistance of the public in connection to the 2008 murder of Aaron Flowers. On April 11, 2008, police responded to Domingo’s Market in the 200 block of North Harrison Street in regards to a shooting incident that had occurred. Officers located Mr. Aaron Flowers, who had been shot and later succumbed to his injuries.
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a wanted man on gun charges. Authorities state that on September 21 at approximately 10:50 p.m. police responded to the 100 block of South Dupont Street for a complaint of a person with a gun. Upon arrival, officers observed 29-year-old Tevin Smith and attempted to make contact with him. Smith fled on foot but was quickly taken into custody. Police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun with an obliterated serial number. Smith was found to have a warrant for his arrest several outstanding capiases.
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police arrested ta man on multiple drugs and firearms charges after an attempt to flee. Authorities state that on September 24 at approximately 11:46 a.m. members of Wilmington’s Street Crime Unit were in the 100 block of Cedar Street. Police made contact with 29-year-old Ahmon Mason and established that he was loitering in the area. Mason attempted to flee from officers but was quickly taken into custody and police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun, 3 Alprazolam pills, and 1.6 grams of marijuana.
PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that struck an 85-year-old woman. Authorities state that on Friday, September 24, 2021, at approximately 12:27 pm, an auto vs. pedestrian crash occurred in the 9th...
PHILADEPHIA, PA — Westbound Interstate 76 at 30th Street or the westbound off-ramp to 30th Street will be closed alternately on Monday, October 4, through Friday, October 8, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for viaduct construction in Center City Philadelphia, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
CHESTER COUNTY, PA — Overnight moving lane closures are scheduled on several state highways in Chester and Delaware counties on Monday, October 4, through Thursday, October 7, from 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, for raised pavement marker installation under a project to install safety enhancements to improve travel and reduce high-speed crashes across the five-county Philadelphia region, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
