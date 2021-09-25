Outlander Season 6 is not coming to STARZ in October 2021

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The time-traveling Starz hit Outlander has a lot of plot threads to pick up when Season 6 finally comes around, and fewer episodes to do so in. As with most seasons of the romantic series, they'll probably hit the ground running when it comes to letting us in on how the (mostly) good folks up on Fraser's Ridge are doing, including Caitríona Balfe's Claire after the massive ordeal she went through at the end of Season 5. Now, Balfe is opening up about the new season, and, man, I really wish they'd hurry up with those new episodes!

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO