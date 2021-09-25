CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outlander Season 6 is not coming to STARZ in October 2021

Cover picture for the articleWe’re still waiting for Droughtlander to come to an end, but the wait continues. Outlander Season 6 is not on the list of STARZ releases next month. If we’re honest, we didn’t expect the series to be on the list of October releases. Back in June, we got the confirmation that Outlander Season 6 would arrive in early 2022. Of course, that doesn’t stop us hoping for some sort of change that would lead to a great surprise.

