Protests

Hong Kong June 4 vigil organizers to disband amid crackdown

Times Daily
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (AP) — The Hong Kong group that had organized annual vigils in remembrance of victims of the Chinese military’s crushing of the 1989 Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests voted to disband Saturday amid an ongoing crackdown on independent political activism in the semi-autonomous city. Support local journalism reporting on...

