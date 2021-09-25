CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenville, NC

Greenville Police searching for armed robbery suspect near ECU campus

By Amber Joseph
WNCT
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect near East Carolina University campus. An armed robbery occurred at The Province apartment complex on Boxelder Way on September 25, 2021 at 1:00 am. The suspect was described as a black male, wearing all black, who displayed a revolver and stole the victims iPhone. The victim was not injured during the incident. The suspect was last seen fleeing southbound on Charles Boulevard towards Greenville Boulevard, riding a bicycle.

www.wnct.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

U.S. accuses China of 'provocative' activity after warplanes enter Taiwan's defense zone

The United States accused China of "provocative military activity," on Sunday after it flew dozens of military planes into Taiwan's airspace. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry tweeted that 16 fighter jets had entered it's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Sunday. This came after it said that 39 military aircraft — 20 during the day and 19 more at night — had encroached its airspace on Saturday.
MILITARY
ABC News

No winner: Biggest Powerball jackpot in months grows larger

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The biggest lottery prize in months grew larger after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Saturday night. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Monday is $670 million. Saturday night's numbers were 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball...
LOTTERY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Greenville, NC
CBS News

Taliban says 5 civilians killed in bomb attack at Kabul mosque

At least five civilians were killed in a bomb blast at the entrance to a Kabul mosque Sunday, a Taliban official said, describing the deadliest attack in the Afghan capital since U.S. forces left at the end of August. There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but suspicion fell on...
MIDDLE EAST
CBS News

Trump asks U.S. judge to force Twitter to restore his account

Former President Donald Trump has asked a federal judge in Florida to force Twitter to restore his account, which the company suspended in January following the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol. Trump's attorneys on Friday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Miami seeking a preliminary injunction against...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Ecu#Crime Stoppers#Boxelder Way
The Associated Press

George Floyd memorial statue in New York City defaced again

NEW YORK (AP) — A statue honoring George Floyd in New York City’s Union Square Park was vandalized on Sunday, police said. According to police, a video showed an unidentified man on a skateboard throwing paint on the statue at approximately 10 a.m. then fleeing. Nearby statues of late Congressman John Lewis and Breonna Taylor, a Louisville, Kentucky, woman shot and killed by police last year, apparently weren’t touched.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy