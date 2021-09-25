CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronavirus

South Africa's vaccine train takes doses to poor areas

By SEBABATSO MOSAMO Associated Press
 8 days ago

SWARTKOPS, South Africa (AP) — When Wongalwethu Mbanjwa tried to get a COVID-19 vaccination and found his local center closed, a friend told him there was another option: Get one on the train.

