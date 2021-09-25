Multiple crews extinguish fire in Orange

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday morning multiple crews including the Orange Fire Department worked together to put out a fire at Brookside auto in Orange Massachusetts. According to a statement issued by Orange Fire Department, employees attempted to put the fire out themselves before fire crews made it to the scene. After advising the employees to evacuate the building, Orange Fire Department called for assistance from the Athol, New Salem, Phillipson and Erving Fire Departments.