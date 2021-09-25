When thinking of forgiveness, don't forget to forgive yourself, OKC author says
Here is a meaningful devotional written by Carolyn Wall, my friend and writing teacher. She is a successful author of novels like "Sweeping Up Glass." Her short stories, articles and photographs have appeared in more than 100 publications. A full-time freelance writer and lecturer on university campuses and in conference centers across the country, Carolyn also conducts writing workshops.www.oklahoman.com
Comments / 0