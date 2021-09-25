CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Premier League LIVE: Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel continue their rivalry in clash of the title rivals between Chelsea and Man City while Man United host Aston Villa in double early kick-off bonanza

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea take on Manchester City in a clash of the title rivals at Stamford Bridge as part of a double Premier League bonanza this Saturday lunchtime. Thomas Tuchel's Blues are the current Premier League leaders on goal difference after four wins and a draw in their first five matches, while City lie three points behind Chelsea in the table and will overtake them today with a win in west London.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Chelsea vs. Man City preview: Tuchel to maintain his edge on Guardiola?

It's still too early to talk about title-deciding games, after all it's not even October, but Saturday's Premier League clash between Chelsea and Manchester City is significant in terms of who sets the early pace. Chelsea are off to a red-hot start, winning four and drawing once in their first...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Thomas Tuchel
The Independent

Man City head to Liverpool, five teams hunt first win – Premier League talking points

The Premier League enters its seventh round of fixtures and the last before the October international break.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the main talking points ahead of this weekend’s action.Who will land the first blow?It is too early to call Manchester City’s visit to Anfield to face Liverpool a possible decisive fixture in the title race, but it will give us an insight into how the land lies. This is a strong rivalry that has developed over the last few years as both sides have pushed each other on to greater things. It is fitting that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Watch: Tuchel eases pressure on Chelsea ahead of Man City clash

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel discusses their clash with Manchester City. Chelsea host City at Stamford Bridge on Saturday in a game which Tuchel has described as a title race six-pointer. However, he insists there's no pressure on his team going into the match and states if they fail to win...
PREMIER LEAGUE
TechRadar

Man United vs Aston Villa live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere

Having racked up two wins and nine goals at home in the league so far this season, Man United welcome Aston Villa to Old Trafford as they look to extend their strong start on home turf. Read on to find out how to watch Man United vs Aston Villa online and get a Premier League live stream, no matter where you are in the world.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Trafford
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel looks beyond Pep Guardiola rivalry with Chelsea prepared to ‘suffer’ against Man City

Thomas Tuchel has rejected any personal battle with Pep Guardiola despite having the chance for a history-making fourth successive win over the Manchester City boss.Chelsea manager Tuchel can become the first coach to inflict four defeats in a row on City supremo Guardiola, when the sides meet in Premier League action at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.The hosts could create a six-point gap on Premier League champions City with victory this weekend, but Tuchel has been at pains to downplay the impact of the managerial tussle.Before his three wins over Guardiola and City that culminated with the Champions League final, Tuchel...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Pep Guardiola admits Chelsea 'controlled all departments' in Champions League final win over Manchester City as his side look to avoid another slip-up against Thomas Tuchel when the title contenders clash

Pep Guardiola has admitted that Chelsea 'controlled all departments' in their Champions League final triumph over Manchester City last season, but insisted his team still delivered a 'really good' performance. City were made to suffer heartbreak in Porto after Kai Havertz struck shortly before half-time, and were only able to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Aston Villa: Why Premier League kick-off time has been moved

Manchester United’s Premier League fixture against Aston Villa at Old Trafford has had a new kick-off time confirmed.The Red Devils were due to face Dean Smith’s side at 3pm on 25 September, but the match will now begin in the earlier slot at 12:30pm.The match will therefore play out at the same time as Chelsea vs Manchester City at Stamford Bridge in what promises to be a pivotal weekend in the Premier League title race.FOLLOW LIVE: Man United vs Aston Villa – latest updatesThe move comes after safety concerns due to The Courteeners playing a concert at Lancashire Cricket Club,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Marcos Alonso follows through on his decision to STOP taking the knee as Chelsea defender stands prior to Premier League showdown with rivals Man City... days after Thomas Tuchel said Blues would 'respect' his opinion

Marcos Alonso has followed through on his pledge not to continue taking the knee prior to Chelsea's Premier League matches. The Spanish full-back recently offered his opinion that the gesture, made in solidarity with football's anti-racism movement, has lost its value and is no longer necessary before matches. Manager Thomas...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Edouard Mendy in race against time to be fit for Chelsea's crunch Premier League clash with Manchester City on Saturday as Thomas Tuchel reveals he will NOT play in Aston Villa cup tie

Edouard Mendy will miss Chelsea’s Carabao Cup tie against Aston Villa tomorrow and faces a race against time to be fit for Saturday’s lunchtime showdown with Manchester City. Goalkeeper Mendy missed Chelsea’s 3-0 win at Tottenham due to a hip injury suffered late on in their 1-0 Champions League victory...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel admits Mendy battling to make Man City clash

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is unsure if Edouard Mendy can make the weekend clash with Manchester City. Mendy will miss Chelsea's Carabao Cup tie against Aston Villa tomorrow and faces a race against time to be fit for Saturday's lunchtime showdown with Manchester City. Goalkeeper Mendy missed Chelsea's 3-0 win...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Barcelona thumped and Chelsea beaten as Ronaldo rescues Man Utd

Barcelona plunged even further into crisis on Wednesday with a thumping Champions League defeat at Benfica while holders Chelsea were beaten by Juventus but Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed a precious last-gasp winner for Manchester United. Barcelona's defeat leaves Koeman -- who took Benfica to the Champions League quarter-finals in 2006 -- in an even more fragile position.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy