Premier League LIVE: Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel continue their rivalry in clash of the title rivals between Chelsea and Man City while Man United host Aston Villa in double early kick-off bonanza
Chelsea take on Manchester City in a clash of the title rivals at Stamford Bridge as part of a double Premier League bonanza this Saturday lunchtime. Thomas Tuchel's Blues are the current Premier League leaders on goal difference after four wins and a draw in their first five matches, while City lie three points behind Chelsea in the table and will overtake them today with a win in west London.www.chatsports.com
