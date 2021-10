The Horn Lake bested their former defensive coordinator on Friday, running over Lewisburg in a 42-7 win powered by four rushing touchdowns from Jarnorris Hopson. The Eagles (2-2, 1-0 1-6A) were keyed up the whole night as they faced off against Coach Dustin Hectorne, who left to take the head coaching job at Lewisburg after five years running the defense at Horn Lake.