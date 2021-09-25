Brenda A. Ross was born on Nov. 14, 1961, in Sumter, a daughter of the late Thomas Pringle and Ella Nora Ford. She departed this life on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. Brenda was educated in the public schools of Sumter County. She was a woman of few words and had a loving and giving heart. She loved fishing, listening to her old records and cooking. She also had a passion for being a tax preparer and lots of love for her family and friends. She was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone.