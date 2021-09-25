Weekend COVID-19 influx pushes Northwestern Medical Center to reach out to state, UVMMC and fly in traveling nurses

A little over a month ago, I wrote about how the Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB) had recently issued a statement asserting that physicians who spread COVID-19 misinformation should be subject to disciplinary measures by their state medical boards up to and including revocation of their medical licenses. Given that there have been some developments on that front since then, I thought that now would be a good time for an update and a bit more discussion on the general issue of what should be done about physicians who promote misinformation not just about COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccines, but medical misinformation, antivaccine conspiracy theories, and pseudoscience in general. At the time of my original post, I expressed major skepticism that the FSMB’s statement would result in any action. The situation is perhaps not as bad as I had predicted then, but it’s also not so great, either.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO