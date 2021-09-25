CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weekend COVID-19 influx pushes Northwestern Medical Center to reach out to state, UVMMC and fly in traveling nurses

St. Albans Messenger
 8 days ago

ST. ALBANS CITY — Last weekend, Northwestern Medical Center staff knew they had a real problem on their hands. An influx of COVID-19 patients — 10 in total — stressed staff resources close to the breaking point. Simply put, they needed more nurses ASAP to get through the weekend. In...

Scrubs Magazine

Hospital Fires Whistleblower Travel Nurse for Raising COVID-19 Safety Concerns

Travel Nurse Marian Weber knew something was wrong while working at the PeaceHealth Ketchikan Medical Center in Alaska during the pandemic. She watched patients with COVID-19 go unmonitored for long periods of time, so she shared her concerns with hospital administration. She claims they ended up retaliating against her instead of addressing the problem.
TRAVEL
beckershospitalreview.com

Travel nurses quit California hospital after 1 day over EHR

Four traveling nurses quit their assignments at Providence St. Joseph Hospital just one day after starting because they were unfamiliar with the Eureka, Calif.-based hospital's EHR system, the Times Standard reported Sept. 4. Providence brought on six intensive care unit nurses, with four of the nurses quitting one day after...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Miami

Memorial Healthcare System: Unvaccinated Staff Will Not Be Terminated, Will Have To Follow Additional Safety Precautions

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Friday was the deadline day for all employees of Memorial Healthcare System to get vaccinated. The Hollywood-based health provider, which operates six hospitals and numerous care facilities, set a deadline of October 1st for current employees and new hires to get the COVID-19 vaccine. About 39 percent of its workforce is not vaccinated. Memorial says while it will not terminate employees who refuse to get the vaccine, those employees will have to follow additional safety precautions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wbrc.com

Hospital does not require COVID vaccine due to staffing shortages in Arkansas

PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - The Piggott Community Hospital doesn’t require the COVID-19 vaccine for staff. Executive director James Magee says being understaffed and having fears of losing too many nurses played a significant role in the decision. “It’s the worst staffing challenge that I’ve seen,” Magee said. “It’s a...
ARKANSAS STATE
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Thousands Of Health Care Workers Won’t Meet Deadline For Getting First Shot

DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says it will begin enforcing the state’s vaccine mandate for all health care workers starting Friday. It’s estimated that 7,500 nursing home workers alone are unvaccinated. (credit: CBS) The current mandate states all workers must have their first shot or a religious or medical waiver by Sept. 30. The Colorado Health Care Association, which represents 90% of nursing homes, and the Colorado Hospital Association, say they were assured the state would not take punitive action until the end of October, when the second vaccine is required. But the health department issued a statement...
COLORADO STATE
The State-Journal

You Asked: Does Frankfort Regional Medical Center require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19?

The number of coronavirus patients continues to strain many short-staffed Kentucky healthcare systems and several hospitals in the state are now requiring staff to be vaccinated for COVID-19. One reader inquired about whether Frankfort Regional Medical Center is adding the COVID-19 vaccine to a list of vaccinations healthcare staff are...
FRANKFORT, KY
beckershospitalreview.com

Feds force the hand of hospitals rejecting vaccine mandates

The number of U.S. hospitals requiring COVID-19 vaccination for employees continues to grow through individual organization and state mandates. President Joe Biden unveiled new vaccine mandates Sept. 9 as part of his administration's strategy to combat the pandemic, and organizations that have held off on said they anticipate implementing requirements to comply.
wosu.org

Ohio State Wexner Medical Center Restricts Visitors Due To COVID Surge

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center will begin limiting visitors for patients staying in its hospitals. Starting Tuesday, only two people, age 18-years-old and over, will be allowed to visit a patient during the duration of the hospital stay. Patients in the emergency department will only be allowed to have one visitor per day.
OHIO STATE
sciencebasedmedicine.org

State medical boards vs. COVID-19 misinformation, an update

A little over a month ago, I wrote about how the Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB) had recently issued a statement asserting that physicians who spread COVID-19 misinformation should be subject to disciplinary measures by their state medical boards up to and including revocation of their medical licenses. Given that there have been some developments on that front since then, I thought that now would be a good time for an update and a bit more discussion on the general issue of what should be done about physicians who promote misinformation not just about COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccines, but medical misinformation, antivaccine conspiracy theories, and pseudoscience in general. At the time of my original post, I expressed major skepticism that the FSMB’s statement would result in any action. The situation is perhaps not as bad as I had predicted then, but it’s also not so great, either.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Anchorage Press

Mat-Su Regional Medical Center ICU Remains Full With COVID-19 Patients

Hospitals in Alaska continue to deal with an influx of COVID-19 patients as only 16 Intensive Care Unit beds are available statewide. There were 517 resident cases reported on Monday with an additional 12 nonresident cases, and 198 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Statewide, there have been 459 resident...
HEALTH SERVICES
FOX 61

More than 1,000 healthcare workers facing possible termination

CONNECTICUT, USA — Healthcare workers across Connecticut have a difficult decision this week: either get a COVID-19 vaccine or lose their jobs. The deadline set by two major hospitals is approaching this week. Those who work for Hartford Healthcare have until the end of the day Thursday to show proof...
HARTFORD, CT
wchstv.com

Charleston Area Medical Center has 118 hospitalized patients with COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston Area Medical Center’s hospitalizations for COVID-19 have climbed to 118. The number of patients was for Monday, Sept. 20, and was shared on CAMC Health System’s Facebook page. Hospital officials said 81% of hospitalized patients with coronavirus are unvaccinated. In the intensive care unit, 40...
CHARLESTON, WV
St. Albans Messenger

St. Albans Development Review Board green-lights $7.5 million expansion of Northwestern Medical Center

ST. ALBANS CITY — After a week-long deliberation, the City of St. Albans’ Development Review Board has unanimously approved Northwestern Medical Center’s $7.5 million renovation of its emergency department. The project includes a 2,400 square-foot expansion to NMC’s northeast side and the renovation of an additional 6,800 square feet in...
SAINT ALBANS CITY, VT
whdh.com

‘How we get out of this’: UMass Memorial officials urge Bay State residents to get COVID-19 vaccine after ICU reaches full capacity

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Healthcare officials at UMass Memorial Medical Center are urging Massachusetts residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine after the hospital’s ICU reached full capacity. “Right now we have a critical bed shortage here in central Massachusetts. It’s especially full in the ICUs,” said UMass Memorial CEO Dr....
WORCESTER, MA
journaltrib.com

COVID-19 stresses medical center’s staffing and capacity

The hospital’s bed capacity was limited last week due to staff quarantines. Jacob Orledge -- Tioga TribuneNorth Dakota’s hospital capacity is under siege from multiple directions and the Tioga Medical Center is no different. COVID-19 infections and related hospitalizations are on the rise across the state, not just among the...
TIOGA, ND

