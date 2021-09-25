Column by Manning Pastor Sam Livingston: The great comeback

Everybody loves a great story about a character who lost everything or was written off as a disappointment but somehow made a remarkable return. We see athletes like Michael Jordan, who was removed or cut from his high school varsity basketball team. Jordan went on to win a college championship, Olympic gold medal and six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls. We have Tom Brady, who was selected 199th overall by the New England Patriots and was expected to have a mediocre career in the NFL. Brady spent 20 years with the Patriots, taking them to nine Super Bowls and winning six of them. Brady was passed on as a player who had reached his pinnacle, only to be picked up by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He won his seventh Super Bowl championship the first year with the team.