Charles Wayne McManus, 64, husband of Brenda Nicks McManus, died on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at his home in Summerville. Wayne was born in Conway, the middle child of Pearl Elizabeth "Betty" Joyner McManus and the late William Clyde McManus of Sumter. The family resided in Myrtle Beach and later moved to Sumter, where he spent his formative years. He attended Willow Drive Elementary and Wilson Hall Academy, graduating in 1974. They were active members of Grace Baptist Church. Growing up, he worked in the family's pharmacy, Sumter Cut Rate Drugs.