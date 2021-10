HADDAM — Residents voted this week to create a water pollution control authority, paving the way for town leaders to continue to develop Higganum center. First Selectman Robert McGarry said the four people present at the meeting all voted for the commission’s creation. The move was necessary so the town can prepare for any development or change of use in the center, which is built on industrial fill, he added.

HADDAM, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO