MARION GILBERT MORELAND

Marion Gilbert "Duke" Moreland, 89, died on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Springdale Healthcare Center in Camden. Born on Aug. 4, 1932, in Winchester, Kentucky, he was a son of the late Jack and Edna Creech Moreland. Mr. Moreland served in the U.S. Air Force and retired from the U.S. Postal Service. He had a passion for bluegrass music and attended numerous bluegrass festivals throughout the years. He was an avid race fan and raced at Sumter Speedway for many years. He also enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting.