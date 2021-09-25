Get Ready To Bundle Up, The Farmers Almanac is Predicting Freezing Cold Temperatures This Winter In Wisconsin
The Farmer’s Almanac has some good news: the Frozen Tundra won’t need to change its name anytime soon. The famous annual prognosticators of weather are predicting that a winter wallop is on its way to Wisconsin. Tune up the snowblower, bring out the snow shovels, and stock up on hot chocolate: here’s what the Farmer’s Almanac is predicting for the upcoming winter.
The forecast is some good news for winter sports enthusiasts. Some recent Wisconsin winters have been less than ideal for snowmobiling – if the forecast holds, the trails may stay open longer this year. There will also be plenty of winter fun for cross-country skiers, snowshoers, and sledders.
So exactly how does the Farmers’ Almanac make its weather predictions? The short answer: it’s a secret but it does reportedly take into account things like sunspot activity, tidal action of the Moon, the position of the planets, and a variety of other factors. A lot of people pick the Almanac up every winter, and they swear by its old-school accuracy.
See the full 2021-22 winter weather prediction from the Farmers’ Almanac here.
