Get Ready To Bundle Up, The Farmers Almanac is Predicting Freezing Cold Temperatures This Winter In Wisconsin

The Farmer’s Almanac has some good news: the Frozen Tundra won’t need to change its name anytime soon. The famous annual prognosticators of weather are predicting that a winter wallop is on its way to Wisconsin. Tune up the snowblower, bring out the snow shovels, and stock up on hot chocolate: here’s what the Farmer’s Almanac is predicting for the upcoming winter.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

Wisconsin is no stranger to the white stuff. On average, about 35 to 40 winter weather events hit Wisconsin each snow season.

Snowfall totals vary widely in the Dairy State - the average seasonal snowfall in Wisconsin ranges from about 40 inches in the south to more than 160 inches along the shores of Lake Superior.

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, in January, Wisconsin will receive more than its share of cold temperatures and snowflakes. February should be quiet, but don’t put the shovels away - the almanac is predicting a big snowstorm in mid-March.

The almanac suggests a snowstorm could strike the second week of January, the final week of February, and the second week of March. Will it drift up to your windowsills? Put a sweater on and wait to find out!

Speaking of sweaters, you’ll need one. Below-normal temperatures are expected with another blast of cold air hitting in March.

The state snowplow drivers are ready for winter: in a typical season, they use 526,000 tons of salt and 14,000 tons of sand statewide. There are 755 county-owned snowplows that work to keep the state highway system open.

The forecast is some good news for winter sports enthusiasts. Some recent Wisconsin winters have been less than ideal for snowmobiling – if the forecast holds, the trails may stay open longer this year. There will also be plenty of winter fun for cross-country skiers, snowshoers, and sledders.

So exactly how does the Farmers’ Almanac make its weather predictions? The short answer: it’s a secret but it does reportedly take into account things like sunspot activity, tidal action of the Moon, the position of the planets, and a variety of other factors. A lot of people pick the Almanac up every winter, and they swear by its old-school accuracy.

See the full 2021-22 winter weather prediction from the Farmers’ Almanac here.