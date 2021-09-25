CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Vulnerabilities may slow Air Force’s adoption of artificial intelligence

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Air Force needs to better prepare to defend AI programs and algorithms from adversaries that may seek to corrupt training data, the service’s deputy chief of staff for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and cyber effects said Wednesday. “There’s an assumption that once we develop the AI, we have the algorithm,...

