Jamie Oliver Took to IG to Congratulate His Wife for Winning Best Children's Clothing Brand

On Instagram this week, Chef Jamie Oliver congratulated his wife, Jools Oliver, after her clothing brand, Little Bird by Jools Oliver, was named Best British Kids Fashion Brand by Junior Magazine.

The British TV personality shared several images to mark the occasion. One photo was of the couple posing together, another of their youngest child, River, in one of the brand's sweaters, and other campaign photos.

Alongside the gorgeous photos, Oliver penned a sweet message for his wife. He congratulated Jools and her team for winning the title and wrote that he was proud of her.

He then went on to explain that the brand's ranges were getting better and better. He described the children's clothes as nostalgic, optimistic, fun, and of great value and ended his message with:

"And I’m so proud that they have been recognised so soon after relaunching its just phenomenal well done 👏 well done love jamie ox x xx"

The couple's fans and friends filled the comment section with congratulatory messages for the mother of five on her achievement. Many others complimented the brand's clothing as well.

Jools first launched her brand in 2012 with Mothercare but shared her collaboration with the shopping outlet, Next, earlier this year. Her products can be purchased on their website.

The 46-year-old discussed the inspiration for her clothing line exclusively to Hello! and explained that her five children, Poppy, 19, Daisy Boo, 18, Petal Blossom, 12, Buddy, 11, and River played a part in the design process.

Jools told the outlet that her children inspired the collection and love that she designs clothes. She touched on her daughter's retro style and said she dressed like her when she was younger:

"It's funny to see how my older girls are definitely influenced... especially the 80s, so they dress just like I used to at their age."

Jools' collection is a throwback to the 70s as it incorporates old-school cuts and patterns, which is fitting as she explained on the Next website that her brand was about the nostalgic memories of her childhood.

The brand loves introducing new colors and new graphics to its unisex clothing. Jools wanted to create easy-to-wear and comfortable clothing, so she focused on T-shirts, sweatpants, joggers, and cozy sweaters.

Besides sharing Jools' exciting career milestone, Oliver regularly gives glimpses into his life on his Instagram page, from filming his different shows, showing off new recipes, and updating his fans on his children.

Recently, he shared an adorable photo of his youngest enjoying an ice cream cone. The photo showed River giving his cheesy and biggest smile while the evidence of his tasty ice cream was around his mouth.