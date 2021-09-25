How I'm Incorporating The Preppy Trend Into My Fall Wardrobe
When it comes to trends, what goes around truly does come around. That’s definitely the case with this fall’s preppy trend. The Gossip Girl reboot is partially responsible, but thankfully, the show is giving this trend a much-needed update. Penny loafers are being replaced by their chunky-soled counterparts, school uniform skirts are getting the high-waisted treatment, and sweater vests are undergoing a playful update. I’m ready to take this trend head-on for fall and share how I’m styling these pieces along the way.www.thezoereport.com
Comments / 0