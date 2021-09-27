CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I don’t think we would enjoy each others’ company that much’: Greta Thunberg snubs Donald Trump

By Kate Plummer
Indy100
Indy100
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22V8T9_0c7iFrbB00

Greta Thunberg has snubbed Donald Trump as their feud continues.

In an interview with The Guardian , the climate activist was asked if she could be friends with the former president, and it seemed like she wasn’t keen on the idea.

“Well, I don’t think we would enjoy each other’s company that much. We have very different interests,” she said.

Trump and Thunberg have a history of making digs at each other. In 2019, when Thunberg was crowned Time magazine’s person of the year, Trump tweeted: “So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!”

Then, almost a year later when Trump lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden and demanded a recount, Thunberg fired back and tweeted: “So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill!”

And when Trump left the White House for the last time. Thunberg said: “He seems like a very happy old man looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!”

She was, of course, mocking the time Trump tweeted: “She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!” following her address to the Davos summit in January last year.

Now, as Trump fades into obscurity and Thunberg continues to set the world to rights, it looks like it is she who is having the last laugh.

