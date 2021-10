A friend of Gabby Petito said the two were supposed to meet at Yellowstone National Park — but she never heard from the Long Island woman, who has since disappeared. Petito, 22, was due to meet up with her pal on Aug. 29 at Yellowstone and was supposed to call her that day — the friend’s birthday — to nail down the specifics, the Sun reported.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 17 DAYS AGO