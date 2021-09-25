CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

All new movie and Disney+ streaming releases in

By Eric Francisco
Inverse
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProduced by Sony, Jared Leto stars as a geneticist turned vampire who debuted in comics as a Spider-Man villain. Michael Keaton will make a cameo appearance as Vulture from Spider-Man: Homecoming.

www.inverse.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

A Terrible Dwayne Johnson Movie Is Dominating Netflix

What do Under Siege, Passenger 57, Executive Decision, Air Force One, Con Air, Cliffhanger, Speed, Sudden Death, White House Down, Olympus Has Fallen, Dwayne Johnson’s Skyscraper, and many more all have in common? That’s right; they all follow the ‘Die Hard on a….’ template that’s spawned an entire action subgenre.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

New On Hulu In October 2021: Daily Streaming Schedule For TV, Movies & More

Hulu’s October, 2021 schedule has a wealth of originals, catalog titles and season premieres. Among the originals is the series premiere of Dopesick starring Michael Keaton on October 13. In terms of season premieres, Hulu will offer the new season’s episodes of ‘SNL’ every Saturday, starting October 3. And speaking of catalog titles, the service has 10 popular Star Trek films dropping October 1. See below for the full list of programming available on Hulu in October. October 1 A.I. Artificial Intelligence Air Force One Ali The Bachelorette (S13) Big Sky (season premiere) Blippi’s Spooky Spells Halloween Boxcar Bertha Cake (season premiere) Cedar Rapids Chasing Papi Class Clifford Clockstoppers Code 46 Crimson Tide Date Night Dead of Winter Diary of...
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Chilling Robert Downey Jr. Movie Just Hit Netflix

When Robert Downey Jr. was first cast in David Fincher’s atmospheric thriller Zodiac, his career comeback was still in its embryonic stages. It was Mel Gibson who helped his close friend get his foot back in the industry door, personally paying the actor’s insurance bond out of his own pocket so he could play the lead role in 2003’s The Singing Detective.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Michael Keaton
crowrivermedia.com

Scarlett Johansson settles Disney lawsuit and announces new movie

Scarlett Johansson has "amicably" settled her lawsuit against Disney and announced a new movie with the company. The ‘Black Widow’ star filed papers to sue Disney in July for an alleged $50 million in lost earnings, as she claimed their decision to release the Marvel movie on Disney+ at the same time as its theatrical release violated the terms of their contract and impacted negatively on her salary.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Shia LaBeouf Thriller Just Hit Netflix

It can’t have been easy for Shia LaBeouf to escape both a troubled upbringing and the pressures of being a child star to establish himself as one of Hollywood’s fastest-rising young actors, but his ascent up the industry ladder was nothing short of meteoric. In the space of a few...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

This Horrible Bruce Willis Movie Is Somehow Dominating Netflix

It’s hard to deny that Bruce Willis has been in some absolutely phenomenal films — Looper, Pulp Fiction, and Die Hard are certainly proof of that. Still, he’s been in quite a few movies that were critical flops as well. According to stats from FlixPatrol, one of his moves that has a measly 15% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes is somehow one of the most popular films on the entirety of Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
wbrc.com

Hallmark will release 41 all-new, original holiday movies this season

(Gray News) - Grab the popcorn, hot chocolate, fuzzy socks and blankets! Hallmark Christmas movies are just around the corner. This year, the network is celebrating 12 years of Christmas with 41 all-new original holiday movie premieres. The first weekend of movies kicks off Friday, Oct. 22 with Hallmark Channel’s...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Added 12 New Movies/TV Shows Today

On the last day of September, Netflix gave its viewers 12 new shows and movies to check out before all of the streaming platforms begin to roll out their spooky season lineup. From new anime to continuations of favorite shows, Netflix gave us a sneak peak of what’s to come in October.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Terrible Vampire Movie Is Finding New Life On Streaming

Remember the Dark Universe? It’s okay if you don’t, the ambitious and ultimately misguided attempt at a shared mythology based on Universal’s stable of classic monsters was gone in the blink of an eye, with Tom Cruise’s The Mummy turning out so poorly that even the studio admitted the entire idea was a failure.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Keanu Reeves Sequel Is Dominating Netflix Right Now

Keanu Reeves is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood and right now his star is in the spotlight once again as we prepare for the fourth entry into the Matrix franchise later this year. However, it isn’t Neo’s exploration of the Matrix that’s making waves on Netflix, instead another film sequel starring Reeves.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

New 'Blade' Movie: Cast, Filming Details & Everything We Know So Far About the MCU Film

We've been waiting a really, really, really long time for this movie but the Marvel Cinematic Universe's upcoming Blade film is now finally on track. Marvel hired Watchmen writer Stacy Osei-Kuffour to pen the script for the reboot film that will finally bring the iconic vampire hunter into the MCU fold. As for the director, Marvel has brought Bassam Tariq onboard to helm the project. Tariq is perhaps best known for his work on Mogul Mowgli.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
justjaredjr.com

Disney+ Announces Anniversary Celebration 'Disney+ Day' With New Title Releases!

Disney+ is getting ready to hit it’s two-year mark and they’re planning a big celebration!!. The streaming platform will celebrate Disney+ Day, and to thank subscribers, they will be releasing new content, fan experiences and more. Among the new releases on Disney+ Day include Marvel’s Shang-Chi and The Legend of...
TV & VIDEOS
Inverse

Book of Boba Fett release date poster fixes a Mandalorian Season 2 mistake

Finally, after months of no updates, Boba Fett re-emerges yet again. While the post-credits scene of the Mandalorian Season 2 finale revealed his spinoff, The Book of Boba Fett, would be coming at some point in 2021, there was no sign as to when. Thankfully, that all changed as Lucasfilm...
MOVIES
piratesandprincesses.net

Disney+ Day Brings New Content to the Streaming Service Nov 12

The Walt Disney Company has set a date to celebrate their fans and subscribers. Celebrate Disney+ Day on November 12!. The global celebration will appear in various ways across the company. Disney+ subscribers will get access to new content from Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. There will even be a few sneak peeks at upcoming works.
MOVIES
The Independent

New Netflix movie and TV releases this week in September

September 2021 has been a very busy month for Netflix.Over the past few weeks, the streaming service has seen the return of beloved shows (Money Heist, Sex Education) as well as the addition of well-known films (The Iron Giant, Zombieland 2).Well, the best is yet to come... Find the full list of every movie and TV show coming to Netflix for the remainder of September 2021 below.Original TitlesTV22 SeptemberDear White People season fourJaguar23 SeptemberBangkok Breaking24 SeptemberBlood & Water season twoGanglandsMidnight Mass30 SeptemberLove 101 season twoFilm22 SeptemberConfessions of an Invisible GirlIntrusion23 SeptemberJe Suis Karl24 SeptemberThe Starling29 SeptemberSounds Like LoveDocumentary21 SeptemberLove on the Spectrum season two22 SeptemberCrime Stories: India DetectivesMonsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan24 SeptemberVendetta: Truth, Lies and the MafiaKids and Family23 SeptemberA StoryBots Space Adventure24 SeptemberMy Little Pony: A New Generation28 SeptemberAda Twist, ScientistLicensed TitlesTV20 SeptemberThe AccidentNational TreasureFilm19 SeptemberPapillon (2017)20 SeptemberThe FarewellDocumentary24 SeptemberWaiting for Barcelona
TV & VIDEOS
Siliconera

New Macross Frontier Movie, Macross Delta Movie Release Date Announced

Bigwest has announced the official release date for Macross Delta: Zettai Live!!!!!! and Macross Frontier: Labyrinth of Time. The two movies will appear simultaneously in Japanese theaters on October 8, 2021. Additionally, Bigwest posted new Macross Frontier and Macross Delta movie release date announcement trailers on the official Macross YouTube channel. [Thanks, Ryokutya2089!]
MOVIES
Talking With Tami

New Movie: Muppets Haunted Mansion On Disney+

Today, Disney+ released the trailer for The Muppets’ first-ever Halloween special “Muppets Haunted Mansion,” which premieres Friday, October 8, exclusively on Disney+. Starring in the special alongside fan-favorite Muppets, are Will Arnett (as The Ghost Host), Yvette Nicole Brown (as The Hearse Driver), Darren Criss (as The Caretaker), and Taraji P. Henson (as The Bride).
MOVIES
ComicBook

Beloved Comedy Franchise Leaving Netflix Tonight

The monthly wave of new titles on each streaming service is getting ready to take place once again and now Netflix is about to lose three big ones. As of this writing you only have a few more hours to binge watch all three movies in the Austin Powers film franchise before they disappear from Netflix! That's right, 1997's Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, 1999's Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, and 2002's Austin Powers in Goldmember, will all depart at the end of day on September 30. That's the bad news, the good news is that they're still streaming on HBO Max and seemingly will be for a while.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy