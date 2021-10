Last month, Airbus reported that it had a backlog of nearly 500 A220s on order. With the planemaker’s slow production rate, it would take over a decade to clear the current backlog under today’s production rates. Thus, hoping to get deliveries out to customers sooner, Airbus will streamline some of its A220 production to speed up assembly and reduce costs at the same time.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO