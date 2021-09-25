Childhood Climate Anxiety Is a Real and Worsening Problem. So Why Can’t We Take It Seriously?

It’s 6:35 p.m. and I’m walking back from my last class on a Tuesday evening. I’m frustrated that I forgot my sweater at home as the weather had managed to drop 10 degrees in the span of my 1.5 hour class. My frustration only gets worse as I lament the hormonal nature of Bay Area weather. Its consistency reminds me of the Wi-Fi connection in my room — nonexistent. I’m fuming. Now I’m aggressively walking across the Glade seeing all of these happy groups of friends playing spikeball. Great, how nice it must be to play outside with friends. I think to myself, “why am I even taking this computer science class; it takes up all of my time. I could be here, playing spikeball with my friends that I haven’t even made yet. I am not meant to code.” I’m disgusted. Mind you, all of this is going on as “Just a Girl” by No Doubt is blasting in my headphones. If it wasn’t already obvious, the day had taken a toll on me.

